Why Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Lithium Prices

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 95.23 +0.34 +0.36% Brent Crude • 2 hours 101.2 +1.00 +1.00% Murban Crude • 15 mins 101.5 +1.00 +0.99% Natural Gas • 12 mins 9.256 -0.074 -0.79% Gasoline • 1 hour 2.821 +0.020 +0.72% Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Bonny Light • 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25% Mars US • 2 hours 92.39 +0.75 +0.82% Gasoline • 1 hour 2.821 +0.020 +0.72% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 56 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 56 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 56 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 268 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 56 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 56 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 19 hours 74.96 +1.24 +1.68% Western Canadian Select • 18 hours 79.64 +3.38 +4.43% Canadian Condensate • 18 hours 95.89 +3.38 +3.65% Premium Synthetic • 18 hours 94.14 +3.38 +3.72% Sweet Crude • 18 hours 92.04 +3.38 +3.81% Peace Sour • 18 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 18 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94% Light Sour Blend • 18 hours 91.29 +3.38 +3.84% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 18 hours 94.84 +3.38 +3.70% Central Alberta • 18 hours 89.49 +3.38 +3.93% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44% Giddings • 2 days 84.00 +3.00 +3.70% ANS West Coast • 7 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77% West Texas Sour • 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44% Kansas Common • 2 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 2 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 3 hours India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 4 hours U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 5 hours North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 5 hours UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 6 hours Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 7 hours Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 8 hours India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 9 hours Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 11 hours Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 1 day Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw 1 day Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 1 day Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 1 day Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 1 day Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 1 day India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 1 day EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 1 day Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 1 day Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 2 days U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 2 days Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 2 days Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 2 days China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist 2 days Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week 2 days Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental 2 days Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 2 days India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 2 days Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 5 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 5 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 5 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 5 days Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 5 days Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid 5 days Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 5 days Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 5 days Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 5 days China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 6 days U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 6 days Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 6 days Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 10 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 6 days «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 5 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 7 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 13 hours «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 6 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again

Find us on:

Have Nickel Prices Hit A Bottom? Nickel prices appear to haveâ¦

China’s Construction Crisis Weighs On Industrial Metals China’s COVID lockdowns have hadâ¦

Falling Prices And High Costs Eat Away At Steelmaker Margins Steel prices have fallen fromâ¦

Home Metals Commodities Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Why Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Lithium Prices By Alex Kimani – Aug 24, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT Lithium has been one of the best performing commodities of 2022. Lithium prices have fallen somewhat from their recent highs, but markets remain extremely tight. Goldman Sachs’ call for an oversupplied lithium market could turn out to be wrong as we move towards 2023. Join Our Community Over the past 16 months we have witnessed a gravity-defying lithium price rally that has seen lithium prices rocket more than 500% amid supply chain bottlenecks and robust demand for electric vehicles. To be fair, it’s not just lithium but commodity markets have been taking out fresh highs after the shuttering of Ukrainian ports, sanctions against Russia, and disruption in Libyan oil production sent energy, crop, and metal buyers scrambling for replacement supplies Simultaneously, we’re watching the next commodity supercycle unfold as a result of the energy transition, which in turn means massive opportunities for a lot of investors in this space–particularly those honing in on technology manufacturers. Clean energy technologies require more metals than their fossil fuel-based counterparts, with prices of green metals projected to reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net-zero emissions scenario.

However, few, if any, commodities have witnessed a price explosion as epic as lithium’s. So much so that bears like Goldman Sachs have crawled out of their caves and are telling the lithium bulls to slow down their roll: according to GS, the lithium bull run is about to reverse and go through into deep correction thanks to an oversupply of the commodity.

In a research note entitled » Battery Metals Watch: The End of the beginning,» GS says there’s been «a surge in investor capital into supply investment tied to the long term electric vehicle (EV) demand story, essentially trading a spot driven commodity as a forward-looking equity. That fundamental mispricing has in turn generated an outsized supply response well ahead of the demand trend.»

Peering at near-term historical price charts suggests that the bears could be right. Battery-grade lithium prices have eased a bit in the past weeks despite ongoing supply shortage and robust global electric vehicle sales. Lithium carbonate prices in China are hovering around 475,000 yuan/tonne, 400% higher year-on-year but quite a drop from the March record-high of 500,000. lithium hydroxide (a minimum of 56.5% LiOH2O battery grade) is changing hands at $75,000 per tonne compared to $81,500 per tonne two months earlier.

Related: Two Oil Price Crashes Later, Shale Investors Are Finally Being Paid

Despite the lithium rally losing some momentum, there are several solid reasons why it still could have legs to run.

No Major Production Ramps

A major supply squeeze is one of the biggest reasons why lithium prices have shot up over the past year or so. Goldman Sachs has argued that the most «significant» new lithium supply will come from China, where companies have invested in new hard rock and brine projects. However, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has countered this view by pointing out that known domestic Chinese spodumene and other hard rock resources are of low quality, which is the main reason why Chinese converters are increasingly turning to Australia for supply instead.

BMI says Chinese brine resources are also low quality and have always struggled to produce sufficient battery-grade quality lithium. For instance, production of lithium from China’s Qinghai province has struggled to ramp up production despite over a decade of efforts, including by electric car maker BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY).

BMI concedes that China’s deposits of lepidolite, which GS says will add significant new supply volumes, may have the potential to help bridge the deficit in coming years. However, they too are unlikely to lead to oversupply because China’s lepidolite processing has a high waste-to-ore ratio of 20:1, high waste-disposal costs as well as high processing costs, all of which make it a marginal source of lithium.

BMI’s view is shared by experts at Macquarie Research , who recently upgraded their lithium price outlook to reflect the current tight lithium market.

» We do not see material volume from new spodumene producers until CY23. We lift our peak price assumption by 2% to US$5,000/t (realized quarterly average) and upgrade annual prices by 55% for CY23 and 107%, 114% and 110% for CY24, CY25, and CY26 respectively, » the researchers have written in a bullish report.

Explosive EV Market Growth

The global EV revolution has become an unstoppable trend and a major factor driving strong lithium demand.

According to projections by BloombergNEF , passenger EV sales will hit 21 million units in 2025, representing a nearly 220% jump compared to 2021 levels. «EV manufacturers are contemplating a market for battery raw materials that is very tight for the years ahead. The battery supply chain will require significant near-term investment to avoid a supply crunch ,» the clean energy prognosticators have said. Related: Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter

Meanwhile, the supply bottlenecks and global inflation that have caused the battery cost trend to reverse are expected to only be transitory. While high gas prices continue acting as an incentive to switch to electric.

» Some of the factors that are driving high battery raw material costs — war, inflation, trade friction–are also pushing the price of gasoline and diesel to record highs, which in turn is driving more consumer interest in EVs, » BNEF analysts have said.

Lithium Market Forecasting Is Difficult

Goldman Sachs is not the first Wall Street expert to have its lithium forecast called out by experts in the lithium field. BMI says this has happened before:

«We’ve seen this before, we will see it again. Goldman Sachs: you can’t just add up all the lithium mine level potential and make an oversupply call … the speciality chemicals world is more nuanced than iron ore. It’s why the world doesn’t rely on investment banks for research any more, » Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Simon Moores said in a tweet after the Goldman Sachs report came out.

BMI says that lithium is a specialty chemical, not all lithium is created equal, and not all auto and battery makers have the same needs. There are numerous constraints to bringing new supply into the market, and delays are common for new projects, as well as for producers looking to expand their existing operations.

Hooper notes that many analysts tend to get both demand and supply wrong, » The best indicator of battery-grade demand is cathode production. Historical analysis shows that demand linked to cathode production has the highest correlation to lithium prices–this indicator flagged a demand/supply deficit in late 2020.»

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com