Why don’t we speak the truth?

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I have three things that I would like to share, and the question I ask is ‘why are we afraid to speak the truth, even Christians?’.

First, one patty in Jamaica costs $250. That’s absolutely ridiculous. The patties are too small to be sold for that price, they need to be made bigger. Be honest in the sight of God. It has been years since I have not bought a patty; once in a while someone gives me a patty. I refused to buy it.

Second, no true, genuine or born-again Christian would go to carnival, dancehall or any ungodly event where the devil is in charge. No born-again Christian would serve two masters; it’s either God or Satan. People are dying like flies around the world. Ask God to cover you, to guide and protect you from harm and danger. Don’t be fools or senseless in the face of mayhem, death and tragedy. Be wise like serpents.

