Entornointeligente.com /

The King of The City drift event takes place at the waterfront, Downtown Kingston today, pitting the best car park drifters from across the island against each other. The rivalries leading up to the event have been intense, with words being thrown by all camps from Mandeville, St Elizabeth, St James, and Kingston, to name a few.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com