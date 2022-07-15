Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 96.54 +0.76 +0.79% Brent Crude • 2 hours 99.10 -0.47 -0.47% Murban Crude • 15 mins 101.3 +0.14 +0.14% Natural Gas • 11 mins 6.735 +0.135 +2.05% Gasoline • 13 mins 3.182 -0.005 -0.17% Louisiana Light • 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90% Bonny Light • 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65% Mars US • 2 hours 92.28 -0.52 -0.56% Gasoline • 13 mins 3.182 -0.005 -0.17% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 15 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 15 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 15 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 227 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 15 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 15 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 71.54 +0.09 +0.13% Western Canadian Select • 18 hours 82.20 +0.46 +0.56% Canadian Condensate • 18 hours 98.45 +0.46 +0.47% Premium Synthetic • 18 hours 96.70 +0.46 +0.48% Sweet Crude • 18 hours 94.60 +0.46 +0.49% Peace Sour • 18 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 18 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50% Light Sour Blend • 18 hours 93.85 +0.46 +0.49% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 18 hours 97.40 +0.46 +0.47% Central Alberta • 18 hours 92.05 +0.46 +0.50% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54% Giddings • 2 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58% ANS West Coast • 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66% West Texas Sour • 2 days 90.25 +0.46 +0.51% Eagle Ford • 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54% Kansas Common • 4 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79% Buena Vista • 2 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 1 hour Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 2 hours China Considers Lifting Australian Coal Ban Fearing Supply Squeeze 3 hours Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 4 hours Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 5 hours Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 6 hours Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 7 hours Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 8 hours Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 9 hours Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 23 hours Trudeau: Decision To Return Russian Gas Turbine Was «Very Difficult» 1 day Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply 1 day Italy Makes Headway In Reducing Its Reliance On Russian Natural Gas 1 day U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 1 day Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 1 day Iraq’s 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 1 day China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 1 day Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 1 day Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 1 day China’s Oil Imports Fell In June 2 days Macron To Meet MBZ As OPEC Oil Speculation Escalates 2 days UK Approves 25% Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Producers 2 days World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer Calls On U.S. To Increase Supply 2 days API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 2 days Unipec Trading Arm To Get 1 Million Barrels Of SPR Oil 2 days IEA Director: Price Cap On Russian Oil Should Extend To Fuels 2 days Libyan Oil Crisis Intensifies With Attempt to Remove NOC Board 2 days OPEC Remains 1 Million Bpd Below Target 2 days Turkey Mediates Talks Between Ukraine And Russia As Food Crisis Escalates 2 days The White House Believes OPEC Has The Capacity To Boost Production 2 days The EU Is Prepping Another Round Of Sanctions Against Russia 3 days Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop 3 days Industrial Bitcoin Miners Grind To Halt In Texas Amid Energy Shortage 3 days Exxon CEO Says All New Cars Will Be Electric By 2040 3 days Soaring Energy Exports Send Russia’s Account Surplus To Record High 3 days Spain Calls On Firms To Minimize LNG Imports From Russia 3 days Natural Gas Will Play A Vital Role In Australia’s Energy Transition 3 days Russian Court Overturns Suspension Of Caspian Pipeline Consortium Exports 3 days French Industry Switches To Oil From Gas Amid Uncertainty Over Russian Supply 3 days Gazprom Suspends Nord Stream Gas Flows For Scheduled Maintenance 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 10 hours Australian power prices go insane 5 days «Russia will stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets terms – Kremlin» by Reuters via Yahoo News…but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story. 2 days Following the Big Money 5 days *****5 STARS – «The Markets are Rigged» by The Corbett Report Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall

Find us on:

Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas? Despite a mountain of sanctionsâ¦

Kazakhstan Looks To Diversify Oil Export Routes Away From Russia Kazakhstan is looking for assistanceâ¦

Saudis Unwilling To Upset Putin As Biden Begs For More Crude Saudi Arabia is maintaining itsâ¦

Home Energy Crude Oil Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves? By Irina Slav – Jul 14, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT A new study has some bad news for private oil companies scrambling for more supply. As much as 65 percent of the world’s discovered oil and gas reserves are under the control of national oil companies. To make matters even more complicated, more than 40% of new discoveries were made by national oil companies, as well. Join Our Community Big Oil majors in the United States have found themselves the target of much pressure to boost production lately, as prices go wild amid a tight—and tightening—market. At the same time, the U.S. government, as well as the EU, have been looking all over the world for more supply. Wood Mackenzie just had some bad news for them. According to new research from the energy consultancy, more than half—65 percent, to be precise—of the world’s discovered oil and gas reserves are under the control of national oil companies.

The reason this is bad news is that, in addition to NOCs like Saudi Aramco, QatarEnergy, and Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc, these companies also include Russia’s Rosneft and Gazprom, the National Iranian Oil Company, and Venezuela’s PDVSA.

These seven companies, according to Wood Mac analysts, can keep producing oil and gas at their current rates for the next 40 to 60 years or even longer if they tap their spare capacity.

It was national oil companies that have made 41 percent of all new oil and gas discoveries in conventional resources since 2011, the analysts noted. What’s more, the NOCs’ share in new discoveries has been on the increase since 2018 as the energy transition push prompts the evolution of their exploration strategies, the report said.

In total, national oil companies have discovered more than 100 billion barrels of oil equivalent since 2011, the report said, which was twice what oil majors discovered. But not all is rosy for the NOCs. Unlike the majors, NOCs were significantly worse at commercializing these new discoveries, the Wood Mac analysts noted.

Two-thirds of what Big Oil has discovered since 2011 is considered viable and advantaged. On the other hand, two-thirds of what the NOCs have discovered is considered contingent.

This could, of course, change with the right incentive. Right now, however, it seems that the NOCs, especially in the Middle East, don’t have much of an incentive, especially as prices begin sliding under the weight of recession fears.

The fact remains, however, that most of the already discovered oil and gas in the world, two-thirds of it, is under the control of just seven companies, of which four are subject to sanctions from some of the world’s biggest oil and gas consumers.

Related: Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates

One might brush this off on the basis that these large consumers, in the face of Europe and the United States, notably, are moving towards an economic model much less dependent on fossil fuels than it has been hitherto.

An argument could be made—and it has been made by organizations such as Ember—that these barrels of oil and cubic meters of gas are future stranded assets that will fade into obsolescence before the middle of the century rolls around.

Just how valid such a brush-off or an argument would be, however, is a different matter. The last six months, and especially the last three months, have prompted some serious reconsiderations of priorities in European capitals and in Washington. Both have gone from staunch opponents of oil and gas to cautious defenders as energy security trumped emission fears for the first time in years.

As true as that might be, the governments of Europe and the U.S., two of the biggest consumers of oil and gas globally, believe that this refocusing on energy security will only be a short-term matter. Oil and gas will be necessary only for a few more years, their reasoning goes, until we build enough wind parks and solar farms. Coal, too.

The fact that European buyers are signing long-term contracts for U.S. LNG, however, suggests something else. It suggests an acknowledgment that oil and gas might very well continue to be necessary for not years but decades to come.

And there are just seven companies that can keep supplying that oil and that gas for decades to come without regulatory, government, or activist investor pressure of the kind Big Oil has been subjected to in recent years—pressure that has been affecting its production rates. The future, then, belongs to national oil companies.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments Solar Experts Warns Of Overreliance On Chinese Panels Is Biden Ready To Ease Sanctions Against Venezuela? Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com