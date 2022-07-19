Who goes there?

Entornointeligente.com /

By Patrick Ferrari

The area of Ratho Mill, as you leave the main road till you reach Canash beach, is all private homes save for one commercial enterprise, Kelly Glass’s «Coconut Grove,» which is plumb on the beach. The best I know, there is no construction going on there. I am not singling out Kelly’s place. I am talking about from the main road to Kelly. And, «no construction» means, yes, «no construction.»

Then why are big trucks, «trucks» as in more than one, rumbling down off the beaten path, traversing the sleepy surroundings between 3 o’clock and 4 o’clock in the morning? Man, sky ain’ even scrub yet. What could they doing at that time of day?

Where are they destined; and who is up to what?

Since the trucks are driving into a cul-de-sac, it is reasonable to say that the trips have purpose, and they know sure where they are going. If they took a wrong turn, they took the wrong turn plenty times. That begs these questions: Who owns the trucks; where are they coming from; what is their purpose; in which direction is the payload going, in or out; where is it coming from; and where is it going?

The trucks must pass a few feet from Minister Gonsalves house so maybe he can throw some light on this oddity. That said, and the part before too, I suspect I am going down a cul-de-sac of my own making.

There, I’ve wasted another fifteen minutes and a set of words.

The views expressed herein are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the opinions or editorial position of iWitness News. Opinion pieces can be submitted to [email protected] .

Share this: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email More Skype Tumblr LinkedIn Print Pinterest Telegram Reddit Pocket

LINK ORIGINAL: iWitness News

Entornointeligente.com