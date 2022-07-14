Who dropped Westfield from national water polo team?

Entornointeligente.com /

The big ques­tion from the par­ents of Liam West­field, un­cer­e­mo­ni­ous­ly dropped off the na­tion­al wa­ter po­lo team, is why?

To date, the West­fields have not been giv­en an an­swer and they have set out to get one from the new­ly re­brand­ed Aquat­ic Sports As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T (ASATT).

On June 23, ASATT is­sued a press re­lease an­nounc­ing the na­tion­al team se­lect­ed for the 2023 Wa­ter Po­lo Cham­pi­onship. The re­lease list­ed 13 play­ers on the men’s team and nine for the women.

The re­lease stat­ed: «Aquat­ics Sports As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T (ASATT) is proud to an­nounce our ath­letes who have been se­lect­ed to rep­re­sent T&T to seek qual­i­fi­ca­tions for the 2023 Caribbean, Cen­tral Amer­i­can, and San Sal­vador Games from Ju­ly 19-26.»

Bar­ba­dos will host the 2022 CC­CAN Wa­ter Po­lo Cham­pi­onships from Ju­ly 21.

How­ev­er, on Ju­ly 8, the West­fields were no­ti­fied that their son, who plays with Roy­hil Seals was no longer a na­tion­al team mem­ber, and his moth­er Nicole is ea­ger to know why was he dropped and for what rea­son.

From all in­di­ca­tions, an­swers were not forth­com­ing be­hind the shock an­nounce­ment, she took to Face­book just be­fore mid­night on Ju­ly 8 and wrote: «The Thir­teenth Man – Tonight he was told that his ‘beep’ test in the wa­ter was not fast enough and his sec­ond test even though he made the time has not been ac­cept­ed. The board of the Aquat­ics As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go has so ruled. He’s gut­ted. Re­al­ly ASATT? Two weeks be­fore the tour­na­ment. Af­ter be­ing se­lect­ed and told he’s se­lect­ed and that it is not a pro­vi­sion­al se­lec­tion, he’s told he’s not good enough. Thanks but no thanks. Nei­ther coach nor man­ag­er have a say ap­par­ent­ly. The board has ruled. This is how sport­ing bod­ies op­er­ate in T&T.»

Guardian Me­dia Sports reached out to Ronald Corke, the sec­ond vice pres­i­dent of ASATT on Mon­day for an ex­pla­na­tion as to what hap­pened.

He said, «The Wa­ter­po­lo Com­mit­tee met and set a cri­te­ria for se­lec­tion of the team and that was com­mu­ni­cat­ed to all the clubs to con­vert to their ath­letes. I am not pre­pared to say more be­cause I am await­ing ap­proval from the pres­i­dent Lind­say Gillette to is­sue a news re­lease on the mat­ter.

He said, «I think if a par­ent has a con­cern with a de­ci­sion by ASATT that has af­fect­ed her child you don’t go on Face­book with it.»

Guardian Me­dia Sports called him back on Tues­day the promised news re­lease is yet to be ap­proved.

Guardian Me­dia Sports then sent him four ques­tions on the mat­ter via Whats App and he re­spond­ed on Wednes­day.

«Good morn­ing no com­ment at this time, how­ev­er, we will re­lease a re­sponse soon.»

Mean­while, Guardian Me­dia Sports has seen doc­u­ments that sug­gest that ap­par­ent­ly one per­son is mak­ing all the de­ci­sions and pass­ing it as if it is the wa­ter po­lo com­mit­tee’s po­si­tion when re­lay­ing it to the Team Man­age­ment which com­pris­es Ryan Smith (man­ag­er), An­drew Fran­cis (head coach), Hack­shaw (as­sis­tant coach), and Michael Her­nan­dez (ref­er­ee).

The doc­u­ments show that there were Beep Tests for the na­tion­al team sim­i­lar to the one used in 2018 to be ad­min­is­tered on Ju­ly 2 and Ju­ly 6 to fa­cil­i­tate the play­ers. West­field (Liam) was part of the group that did the Sat­ur­day Test but he came up short based on the stan­dard that was set was 6-8, how­ev­er, the young West­field did it again on Ju­ly 6, the fi­nal day and sur­passed the bench­mark set.

How­ev­er, the doc­u­ment seen by Guardian Me­dia Sports in­di­cat­ed that of the 13 ath­letes who took the test on­ly one was not suc­cess­ful af­ter the two days of test­ing and it was not the for­mer Fa­ti­ma play­er Liam.

Nev­er­the­less, the doc­u­ment went on to state ac­cord­ing to an in­di­vid­ual said that he did not agree to al­low ath­letes to re­do the fit­ness test if they were un­suc­cess­ful. The per­son al­so re­vealed with­hold­ing their sup­port re­gard­ing the de­ci­sion to al­low an ath­lete to re­take the test when the se­lec­tion process was clear­ly ar­tic­u­lat­ed and adopt­ed by com­mit­tee mem­bers, there­fore, that per­son will not sup­port West­field’s in­clu­sion on the team.

Among the four ques­tions from Guardian Me­dia Sports to Corke, who is chair­man of the wa­ter po­lo com­mit­tee on Tues­day was: When did the Wa­ter­po­lo Com­mit­tee meet and de­cide on the new team of ath­letes?

Guardian Me­dia Sports un­der­stand that fol­low­ing the me­dia re­lease on June 23, ASATT Coun­cil which is the high­est body that ap­proves na­tion­al teams has not met to change the men’s wa­ter po­lo team or to re­scind any se­lec­tion on the team.

Al­so, the wa­ter po­lo com­mit­tee of ASATT com­pris­es a rep­re­sen­ta­tive each from Mar­lins Swim Club, Roy­hil Seals, Tiger Sharks, and Sil­ver Sharks wa­ter po­lo clubs.

T&T TEAMS

Men: Zepha­ni­ah Tay­lor-Salden­ha, Christo­pher El­liott, Jean-Luc Hinds, Ja­son Hack­ett, Tyrece Joseph, Leon Daniel, Kelvin Cae­sar, Ser­gio Des Vi­gnes, Dante Drakes-Mc Kell, Yan­nick Robert­son, Akheem Valen­tine, Ethan El­liott, Liam West­field.

Women: Sum­mer Gib­son, Olivia Neck­les, Jae­da At­tong-Ju­lian, Megan Stafford, Bre­an Jor­dan, Chan­tal Newal­lo, Aaliyah Aching, Nia Bas­combe, Shemiyah Ross.

