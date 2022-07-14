Who dropped Westfield from national water polo team?

The big question from the parents of Liam Westfield, unceremoniously dropped off the national water polo team, is why?
To date, the Westfields have not been given an answer and they have set out to get one from the newly rebranded Aquatic Sports Association of T&T (ASATT).
On June 23, ASATT issued a press release announcing the national team selected for the 2023 Water Polo Championship. The release listed 13 players on the men’s team and nine for the women.
The release stated: «Aquatics Sports Association of T&T (ASATT) is proud to announce our athletes who have been selected to represent T&T to seek qualifications for the 2023 Caribbean, Central American, and San Salvador Games from July 19-26.»
Barbados will host the 2022 CCCAN Water Polo Championships from July 21.
However, on July 8, the Westfields were notified that their son, who plays with Royhil Seals was no longer a national team member, and his mother Nicole is eager to know why was he dropped and for what reason.
From all indications, answers were not forthcoming behind the shock announcement, she took to Facebook just before midnight on July 8 and wrote: «The Thirteenth Man – Tonight he was told that his ‘beep’ test in the water was not fast enough and his second test even though he made the time has not been accepted. The board of the Aquatics Association of Trinidad and Tobago has so ruled. He’s gutted. Really ASATT? Two weeks before the tournament. After being selected and told he’s selected and that it is not a provisional selection, he’s told he’s not good enough. Thanks but no thanks. Neither coach nor manager have a say apparently. The board has ruled. This is how sporting bodies operate in T&T.»
Guardian Media Sports reached out to Ronald Corke, the second vice president of ASATT on Monday for an explanation as to what happened.
He said, «The Waterpolo Committee met and set a criteria for selection of the team and that was communicated to all the clubs to convert to their athletes. I am not prepared to say more because I am awaiting approval from the president Lindsay Gillette to issue a news release on the matter.
He said, «I think if a parent has a concern with a decision by ASATT that has affected her child you don’t go on Facebook with it.»
Guardian Media Sports called him back on Tuesday the promised news release is yet to be approved.
Guardian Media Sports then sent him four questions on the matter via Whats App and he responded on Wednesday.
«Good morning no comment at this time, however, we will release a response soon.»
Meanwhile, Guardian Media Sports has seen documents that suggest that apparently one person is making all the decisions and passing it as if it is the water polo committee’s position when relaying it to the Team Management which comprises Ryan Smith (manager), Andrew Francis (head coach), Hackshaw (assistant coach), and Michael Hernandez (referee).
The documents show that there were Beep Tests for the national team similar to the one used in 2018 to be administered on July 2 and July 6 to facilitate the players. Westfield (Liam) was part of the group that did the Saturday Test but he came up short based on the standard that was set was 6-8, however, the young Westfield did it again on July 6, the final day and surpassed the benchmark set.
However, the document seen by Guardian Media Sports indicated that of the 13 athletes who took the test only one was not successful after the two days of testing and it was not the former Fatima player Liam.
Nevertheless, the document went on to state according to an individual said that he did not agree to allow athletes to redo the fitness test if they were unsuccessful. The person also revealed withholding their support regarding the decision to allow an athlete to retake the test when the selection process was clearly articulated and adopted by committee members, therefore, that person will not support Westfield’s inclusion on the team.
Among the four questions from Guardian Media Sports to Corke, who is chairman of the water polo committee on Tuesday was: When did the Waterpolo Committee meet and decide on the new team of athletes?
Guardian Media Sports understand that following the media release on June 23, ASATT Council which is the highest body that approves national teams has not met to change the men’s water polo team or to rescind any selection on the team.
Also, the water polo committee of ASATT comprises a representative each from Marlins Swim Club, Royhil Seals, Tiger Sharks, and Silver Sharks water polo clubs.
T&T TEAMS
Men: Zephaniah Taylor-Saldenha, Christopher Elliott, Jean-Luc Hinds, Jason Hackett, Tyrece Joseph, Leon Daniel, Kelvin Caesar, Sergio Des Vignes, Dante Drakes-Mc Kell, Yannick Robertson, Akheem Valentine, Ethan Elliott, Liam Westfield.
Women: Summer Gibson, Olivia Neckles, Jaeda Attong-Julian, Megan Stafford, Brean Jordan, Chantal Newallo, Aaliyah Aching, Nia Bascombe, Shemiyah Ross.
