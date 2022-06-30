WHO chief: Abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives

Entornointeligente.com /

The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday criticised the US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade , saying the decision to no longer recognise a constitutional right to abortion was «a setback» that would ultimately cost lives.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing that decades of scientific data prove that access to safe and legal abortion saves lives.

«The evidence is irrefutable,» Tedros said. «Restricting [abortion] drives women and girls towards unsafe abortions, resulting in complications, even death.» He said safe abortion should be understood as healthcare, and warned that limiting its access would disproportionately hit women from the poorest and most marginalised communities.

«We hadn’t really expected this from the US,» Tedros said, adding that he was concerned the Supreme Court’s decision was a move «backwards». In recent years, the US has supported numerous maternal healthcare programmes in developing countries, including access to reproductive healthcare.

