WHO and ILO call for new measures to tackle mental health issues at work

The World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion (WHO) and the In­ter­na­tion­al Labour Or­ga­ni­za­tion (ILO) have called for con­crete ac­tion to ad­dress men­tal health con­cerns in the work­ing pop­u­la­tion.

An es­ti­mat­ed 12 bil­lion work­days are lost an­nu­al­ly due to de­pres­sion and anx­i­ety cost­ing the glob­al econ­o­my near­ly US$ one tril­lion. Two new pub­li­ca­tions which aim to ad­dress this is­sue are pub­lished to­day – «WHO Guide­lines on men­tal health at work» and a de­riv­a­tive «WHO/ILO Pol­i­cy Brief».

WHO’s glob­al guide­lines on men­tal health at work rec­om­mend ac­tions to tack­le risks to men­tal health such as heavy work­loads, neg­a­tive be­hav­iours and oth­er fac­tors that cre­ate dis­tress at work. For the first time WHO rec­om­mends man­ag­er train­ing, to build their ca­pac­i­ty to pre­vent stress­ful work en­vi­ron­ments and re­spond to work­ers in dis­tress.

WHO’s World men­tal health re­port, pub­lished in June 2022, showed that of one bil­lion peo­ple liv­ing with a men­tal dis­or­der in 2019, 15 per cent of work­ing-age adults ex­pe­ri­enced a men­tal dis­or­der. Work am­pli­fies wider so­ci­etal is­sues that neg­a­tive­ly af­fect men­tal health, in­clud­ing dis­crim­i­na­tion and in­equal­i­ty. Bul­ly­ing and psy­cho­log­i­cal vi­o­lence (al­so known as ‘mob­bing’) are key com­plaints of work­place ha­rass­ment that have a neg­a­tive im­pact on men­tal health. Yet dis­cussing or dis­clos­ing men­tal health re­mains a taboo in work set­tings glob­al­ly.

The guide­lines al­so rec­om­mend bet­ter ways to ac­com­mo­date the needs of work­ers with men­tal health con­di­tions, pro­pose in­ter­ven­tions that sup­port their re­turn to work and, for those with se­vere men­tal health con­di­tions, pro­vide in­ter­ven­tions that fa­cil­i­tate en­try in­to paid em­ploy­ment. Im­por­tant­ly, the guide­lines call for in­ter­ven­tions aimed at the pro­tec­tion of health, hu­man­i­tar­i­an and emer­gency work­ers.

«It’s time to fo­cus on the detri­men­tal ef­fect work can have on our men­tal health,» said Dr Tedros Ad­hanom Ghe­breye­sus, WHO Di­rec­tor-Gen­er­al. «The well-be­ing of the in­di­vid­ual is rea­son enough to act, but poor men­tal health can al­so have a de­bil­i­tat­ing im­pact on a per­son’s per­for­mance and pro­duc­tiv­i­ty. These new guide­lines can help pre­vent neg­a­tive work sit­u­a­tions and cul­tures and of­fer much-need­ed men­tal health pro­tec­tion and sup­port for work­ing peo­ple.»

