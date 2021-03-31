WHO And 23 Countries Agree To International Treaty On Health Emergencies

Entornointeligente.com / Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, at a summit of the Group of 20 major economic powers (G20) last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun. Dr. Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Tuesday that a treaty would tackle gaps exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen the implementation of the international health regulations and provide a framework for international cooperation and solidarity. “The key issues it would address could include building resilience to pandemics and other global health emergencies with robust national and global preparedness systems, ensuring timely and equitable access to pandemic counter-measures, including vaccines,” he suggested. A draft resolution on negotiations could be presented to the WHO’s 194 member states at their annual ministerial meeting in May. Trinidad and Tobago is so far the only Caribbean nation listed as having backed the treaty. China and the United States did not sign the letter, but Dr. Tedros said both powers had reacted positively to the proposal, and all states would be represented in talks.

