White House Faces Uphill Battle to Stave Off Fall COVID-19 Surge, End to Free Test Kits, World Covid Stats

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – by Nathaniel Weixel The Hill The White House is rushing ahead to roll out a new COVID-19 booster shot campaign in early September, but is facing an uphill battle to ensure it is successful.

The vaccines being used in the campaign are the first ones that have been manufactured to specifically target the subvariants of omicron that are currently causing the most infections, and administration officials have indicated they’re preparing to start offering the shots shortly after Labor Day.

Immunity from the initial round of vaccines is waning and health officials said they want to ensure the public is protected as much as possible against another wave of infections in the fall and winter. Right now, close to 450 Americans are dying every day from the virus, and there’s concern the numbers could rise as people move indoors.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for booster shots that target the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Pfizer’s vaccine will be for everyone aged 12 and older, while Moderna’s will be meant just for adults aged 18 and older.

Administration officials say these new vaccines will be key to controlling a potential fall surge, but they will need to convince an increasingly checked-out public to get the shots.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha has been front and center trying to promote the reformulated boosters, saying recently that «all the data suggests [they] should be highly effective against the new variants.»

«The big picture bottom line is these are substantial upgrades in our vaccines in terms of their ability to prevent infection, to prevent transmission. Certainly to prevent serious illness. And so it’s going to be really important that people this fall and winter get the new shot.» Jha said during a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event on Aug. 16.

During an interview with the radio program «Conversations on Health Care,» Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said the administration wants to provide people with the broadest possible protection.

«So the strategy now is to tailor vaccine for giving us the largest breadth of response, ideally one that would have less waning over time,» Walensky said. «I believe it is best to use a vaccine that is tailored for the variant that we have right now.»

But despite the administration’s optimism, the effort is likely to face major hurdles. Chief among them is a lack of interest from the public. Only about two-thirds of the U.S. population have been vaccinated with a primary COVID-19 vaccine series, while less than half of that group has received even a first booster.

The vaccination rate among children is even lower. According to the CDC, less than 4 percent of eligible kids under the age of 2 have received at least one dose, and only 6 percent of kids between the ages of 2 and 4 have received a single dose.

Rupali Limaye, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said she doesn’t expect the retooled boosters will do much to convince the under-vaccinated population to get another shot.

The same people who rushed to get the initial vaccine series and then the first round of boosters will be the ones to receive the omicron-specific shots, she said, and mixed messages from health officials are partly to blame.

The most recent update to the CDC’s guidance emphasized living with the virus, and downplayed many of its previously recommended mitigation strategies. That doesn’t necessarily mesh with the idea that the public urgently needs to get an updated vaccine.

«I think for the most part, the majority of the public has sort of moved on, if you will. And the messaging has been that this is going to now be with us,» Limaye said. «Why do I need a new vaccine related to a virus that essentially my government has told me is no longer an issue?»

Rather than a broad rollout of the updated vaccines for the general public, Limaye and other scientists have suggested a more targeted approach, tailoring vaccine recommendations to the elderly and immunocompromised.

John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, said it’s not clear how much extra protection the new shots would provide against infection, but predicted they won’t be much better than the first round of boosters.

The protection is likely «somewhere between mediocre and reasonable. I mean, we just don’t know,» Moore said. «A booster will give some additional protection against infection for, you know, a few months before it wanes again.»

Moore said it’s important that health officials provide the public with realistic messaging, and don’t oversell the benefits of the shots.

«It’s not like they’re a magic bullet that gives you super strong protection,» Moore said. «If the public thinks they’re getting something that is really, really against infection, then they might change their behavior and increase the risk of exposure. That’s counterproductive.»

NASA will launch Artemis rocket on Saturday Hillicon Valley — Musk leans in on whistleblower complaint The other concern among some scientists is that the government is moving too quickly to authorize the vaccines. Neither Moderna nor Pfizer has clinical trial data for the vaccine. Instead, their requests are based on data from a booster targeting an earlier version of omicron, as well as preclinical data from mice.

But health officials maintain they don’t need additional data, because vaccine manufacturers are essentially making a minor update to the existing vaccine, which has an established track record of success.

«There’s always a question here of being too slow versus too fast, and I think one of the challenges is if we wait for those data to emerge in human data, not just mice data, in human data, we will be using what I would consider to be a potentially outdated vaccine,» Walensky said. «I believe it is best to use a vaccine that is tailored for the variant that we have right now.»

=====================================================

US TO HALT FREE AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTS The federal government is set to suspend its offer of free at-home COVID-19 tests by Friday, Sept. 2, without congressional authorization for an extension.

The U.S. Postal Service’s page for ordering the tests states that orders will pause by next Friday «or sooner if supplies run out.»

«Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,» a message on the federal government’s COVID-19 website reads.

The Biden administration originally announced that it would offer 1 billion free at-home COVID-19 tests in January. The federal government used COVID-19 funding from the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus and COVID-19 recovery package that he signed into law last year.

No funding from Congress : A senior administration official told USA Today that the government needs to hold on to tests for a possible rise in the fall.

The official said that the administration will use its existing «limited» resources to obtain as many tests as it can, but distribution could resume on a large scale if Congress provides the funding for it.

===============================================

WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 607,370,173 view by country Deaths: 6,492,422 Recovered: 583,413,686 # Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 607,370,173 +307,224 6,492,422 +587 583,413,686 +399,951 17,464,065 43,124 77,920 832.9 1 USA 96,149,016 1,069,748 91,873,169 3,206,099 4,029 1,100,355,942 2 India 44,429,258 527,874 43,835,852 65,532 698 31,526 375 885,881,136 628,608 1,409,273,386 3 France 34,509,961 154,039 33,990,930 364,992 869 526,187 2,349 271,490,188 4,139,517 65,584,999 4 Brazil 34,414,011 683,914 33,457,359 272,738 8,318 159,458 3,169 63,776,166 295,508 215,818,679 5 Germany 32,095,854 147,223 31,204,400 744,231 1,406 380,455 1,745 122,332,384 1,450,093 84,361,727 6 UK 23,492,875 187,761 23,198,168 +8,196 106,946 146 342,186 2,735 522,526,476 7,610,882 68,655,180 7 S. Korea 23,246,398 +103,919 26,764 +75 21,209,666 +124,444 2,009,968 569 452,579 521 15,804,065 307,686 51,364,333 8 Italy 21,845,943 175,505 21,010,197 660,241 226 362,467 2,912 242,250,595 4,019,414 60,270,134 9 Russia 19,482,648 384,254 18,557,580 540,814 2,300 133,379 2,631 273,400,000 1,871,713 146,069,399 10 Japan 18,772,004 +139,582 39,564 +311 16,875,963 +197,799 1,856,477 591 149,409 315 71,372,933 568,067 125,641,741 11 Turkey 16,671,848 100,400 N/A N/A N/A 975 193,192 1,163 162,743,369 1,885,854 86,296,896 12 Spain 13,342,530 112,600 13,113,979 115,951 339 285,134 2,406 471,036,328 10,066,206 46,793,829 13 Vietnam 11,408,952 43,117 10,170,271 1,195,564 137 114,977 435 85,826,548 864,944 99,227,893 14 Australia 10,031,149 +13,232 13,903 +69 9,906,176 +9,552 111,070 84 383,774 532 78,217,160 2,992,449 26,138,175 15 Argentina 9,678,225 129,711 9,477,279 +4,456 71,235 456 209,983 2,814 35,716,069 774,913 46,090,433 16 Netherlands 8,385,110 22,599 8,313,977 48,534 34 487,035 1,313 21,107,399 1,225,989 17,216,635 17 Iran 7,527,499 143,820 7,292,566 91,113 1,104 87,212 1,666 53,730,223 622,509 86,312,319 18 Mexico 7,021,598 +6,223 329,456 +55 6,274,762 +6,855 417,380 4,798 53,252 2,499 18,161,607 137,739 131,855,081 19 Indonesia 6,354,245 157,541 6,151,650 45,054 2,771 22,713 563 106,645,001 381,197 279,763,274 20 Colombia 6,299,595 141,519 6,122,457 35,619 342 121,023 2,719 36,279,188 696,968 52,052,892 21 Poland 6,173,059 117,059 5,335,962 720,038 2,782 163,493 3,100 36,947,074 978,543 37,757,235 22 Portugal 5,417,101 24,845 5,319,782 72,474 61 534,620 2,452 43,527,258 4,295,759 10,132,611 23 Taiwan 5,308,029 +34,623 9,914 +21 4,814,619 +22,844 483,496 222,003 415 24,315,529 1,016,972 23,909,738 24 Ukraine 5,044,941 108,803 4,922,363 +777 13,775 177 116,869 2,520 19,521,252 452,222 43,167,431 25 Austria 4,902,914 19,407 4,817,884 65,623 69 537,763 2,129 195,410,181 21,433,039 9,117,241 26 Malaysia 4,780,284 36,210 4,712,915 31,159 72 143,722 1,089 63,715,065 1,915,629 33,260,647 27 DPRK 4,772,813 74 4,772,739 0 183,411 3 26,022,483 28 Greece 4,762,827 32,552 4,654,921 75,354 115 461,814 3,156 91,707,649 8,892,168 10,313,306 29 Thailand 4,650,919 +2,240 32,306 +28 4,602,862 +1,917 15,751 1,496 66,273 460 17,270,775 246,101 70,177,704 30 Israel 4,632,109 11,603 4,608,563 11,943 266 496,688 1,244 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 31 Chile 4,502,674 60,445 4,415,436 26,793 157 231,260 3,104 43,916,886 2,255,598 19,470,178 32 Belgium 4,482,315 32,516 4,389,947 59,852 63 383,156 2,780 35,286,170 3,016,322 11,698,411 33 Canada 4,158,491 43,797 4,028,676 +4,085 86,018 261 108,136 1,139 64,259,009 1,670,975 38,456,006 34 Peru 4,102,641 215,745 3,839,769 +8,738 47,127 216 120,798 6,352 34,303,728 1,010,039 33,962,777 35 Czechia 4,040,773 +2,252 40,814 +3 3,985,517 +446 14,442 24 375,822 3,796 55,963,648 5,205,037 10,751,826 36 Switzerland 4,025,870 14,148 3,937,093 74,629 46 457,946 1,609 22,103,405 2,514,280 8,791,148 37 South Africa 4,011,657 102,084 3,902,822 6,751 192 65,849 1,676 26,168,861 429,547 60,921,927 38 Philippines 3,878,734 61,773 3,790,793 26,168 655 34,408 548 32,206,771 285,704 112,727,689 39 Romania 3,216,257 66,673 3,092,953 56,631 219 169,624 3,516 24,643,997 1,299,714 18,961,090 40 Denmark 3,091,394 6,920 3,074,011 10,463 6 529,693 1,186 128,191,650 21,964,940 5,836,194 41 Sweden 2,564,423 19,779 2,522,768 +292 21,876 17 250,552 1,932 18,844,252 1,841,140 10,235,099 42 Iraq 2,457,871 25,346 2,429,962 2,563 21 58,285 601 19,212,734 455,602 42,169,962 43 Serbia 2,279,485 16,672 2,181,112 81,701 25 263,174 1,925 10,663,811 1,231,174 8,661,501 44 Hungary 2,036,390 47,191 1,945,910 43,289 27 211,959 4,912 11,394,556 1,186,011 9,607,466 45 Bangladesh 2,011,732 29,323 1,956,201 26,208 1,331 11,958 174 14,747,609 87,664 168,228,948 46 Singapore 1,837,090 1,592 1,759,287 76,211 10 308,776 268 24,342,902 4,091,524 5,949,593 47 Slovakia 1,833,873 20,349 1,808,150 5,374 39 335,546 3,723 7,266,881 1,329,629 5,465,345 48 New Zealand 1,740,840 +2,348 2,742 +17 1,723,232 +3,271 14,866 348,022 548 7,483,250 1,496,022 5,002,100 49 Georgia 1,735,682 16,889 1,637,293 81,500 436,907 4,251 16,920,079 4,259,133 3,972,658 50 Jordan 1,735,495 14,110 1,718,032 3,353 59 166,528 1,354 17,128,152 1,643,517 10,421,646 51 Ireland 1,655,338 7,780 1,638,645 8,913 14 327,350 1,539 12,632,936 2,498,218 5,056,778 52 Pakistan 1,569,076 +227 30,581 +6 1,528,907 9,588 115 6,818 133 30,111,440 130,836 230,146,526 53 Hong Kong 1,531,308 9,681 1,316,442 205,185 13 200,743 1,269 54,352,132 7,125,172 7,628,185 54 Norway 1,460,011 3,980 1,454,112 1,919 20 264,846 722 11,002,430 1,995,839 5,512,683 55 Kazakhstan 1,388,479 +230 13,684 1,357,309 +401 17,486 24 72,087 710 11,575,012 600,948 19,261,244 56 Morocco 1,264,388 16,273 1,247,708 407 293 33,401 430 12,448,105 328,842 37,854,399 57 Finland 1,258,798 5,577 1,224,052 +2,398 29,169 21 226,432 1,003 11,362,325 2,043,848 5,559,282 58 Bulgaria 1,242,133 37,600 1,191,783 12,750 50 181,712 5,501 10,430,103 1,525,825 6,835,714 59 Lithuania 1,218,327 +986 9,289 1,188,341 +1,540 20,697 7 461,406 3,518 10,116,281 3,831,250 2,640,465 60 Croatia 1,212,547 16,690 1,191,028 4,829 23 299,343 4,120 5,135,085 1,267,703 4,050,699 61 Lebanon 1,208,681 10,622 1,087,587 110,472 186 178,811 1,571 4,795,578 709,452 6,759,556 62 Tunisia 1,143,788 29,234 N/A N/A N/A 99 94,642 2,419 4,917,212 406,872 12,085,405 63 Slovenia 1,125,145 6,782 1,097,916 20,447 16 541,051 3,261 2,721,383 1,308,638 2,079,554 64 Cuba 1,110,497 8,530 1,101,687 280 23 98,172 754 14,064,773 1,243,382 11,311,709 65 Bolivia 1,101,652 +832 22,198 +2 1,029,045 +1,210 50,409 220 91,678 1,847 2,705,422 225,141 12,016,549 66 Guatemala 1,100,437 19,472 1,072,428 8,537 5 59,066 1,045 5,642,668 302,871 18,630,601 67 Costa Rica 1,049,554 8,836 860,711 180,007 52 202,052 1,701 4,659,757 897,062 5,194,466 68 UAE 1,014,899 2,341 993,740 18,818 100,008 231 183,972,385 18,128,566 10,148,204 69 Nepal 997,122 12,000 981,976 3,146 32,944 396 5,887,718 194,523 30,267,487 70 Ecuador 995,147 35,832 947,709 +61 11,606 759 54,615 1,967 3,082,403 169,167 18,221,063 71 Belarus 994,037 7,118 985,592 1,327 105,271 754 13,646,641 1,445,217 9,442,621 72 Uruguay 979,160 7,445 970,116 1,599 18 279,784 2,127 6,114,822 1,747,245 3,499,694 73 Mongolia 978,960 2,179 968,355 8,426 192 288,592 642 4,030,048 1,188,037 3,392,192 74 Panama 978,181 8,470 962,280 7,431 16 219,259 1,899 6,940,020 1,555,601 4,461,310 75 Latvia 897,957 5,944 879,297 12,716 6 487,685 3,228 7,530,042 4,089,600 1,841,266 76 Saudi Arabia 813,376 9,293 800,553 3,530 42 22,604 258 44,110,709 1,225,855 35,983,617 77 Azerbaijan 812,248 9,805 798,867 3,576 78,582 949 7,147,186 691,463 10,336,323 78 Paraguay 715,162 19,478 693,283 2,401 7 97,679 2,660 2,657,506 362,970 7,321,554 79 Bahrain 671,484 1,515 668,414 1,555 1 367,089 828 10,274,373 5,616,833 1,829,211 80 Sri Lanka 669,893 16,695 652,275 923 31,004 773 6,486,117 300,187 21,606,894 81 Kuwait 657,395 2,563 654,470 362 3 149,176 582 8,340,400 1,892,607 4,406,832 82 Dominican Republic 638,500 4,384 632,911 1,205 19 57,613 396 3,631,917 327,714 11,082,585 83 Palestine 619,519 5,396 600,498 13,625 17 115,640 1,007 3,078,533 574,644 5,357,288 84 Myanmar 615,117 19,437 593,567 2,113 11,144 352 8,736,103 158,273 55,196,589 85 Estonia 597,759 2,651 524,990 70,118 4 449,964 1,996 3,504,375 2,637,925 1,328,459 86 Cyprus 574,124 1,152 569,294 +516 3,678 60 468,169 939 9,572,310 7,805,732 1,226,318 87 Moldova 569,088 11,725 504,142 53,221 49 141,785 2,921 3,216,305 801,322 4,013,749 88 Venezuela 542,397 5,796 534,821 1,780 36 19,192 205 3,359,014 118,852 28,262,237 89 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,842 231 3,693,367 34,680 106,498,790 90 Libya 506,775 6,437 500,104 234 101 71,650 910 2,479,485 350,562 7,072,877 91 Ethiopia 493,180 7,572 471,620 13,988 13 4,072 63 5,202,940 42,961 121,107,941 92 Réunion 456,141 861 418,572 36,708 10 501,753 947 1,603,660 1,764,020 909,094 93 Honduras 453,443 10,972 N/A N/A N/A 105 44,262 1,071 1,499,738 146,395 10,244,478 94 Armenia 434,398 8,655 421,316 4,427 146,007 2,909 3,184,464 1,070,341 2,975,187 95 Qatar 428,791 681 423,840 4,270 2 152,714 243 3,862,771 1,375,726 2,807,805 96 Oman 397,846 4,260 384,669 8,917 2 73,855 791 25,000,000 4,640,926 5,386,856 97 Bosnia and Herzegovina 395,630 16,049 N/A N/A N/A 122,227 4,958 1,843,046 569,398 3,236,833 98 North Macedonia 340,119 9,481 328,924 1,714 163,268 4,551 2,117,284 1,016,366 2,083,190 99 Kenya 338,170 5,674 332,370 126 1 6,004 101 3,854,643 68,433 56,326,866 100 Zambia 332,822 4,016 328,412 394 1 17,072 206 3,696,213 189,599 19,494,894 101 Albania 329,017 3,581 320,970 4,466 114,599 1,247 1,941,032 676,077 2,871,022 102 Botswana 325,864 2,778 322,955 131 1 132,785 1,132 2,026,898 825,932 2,454,074 103 Luxembourg 284,931 1,114 275,850 7,967 439,742 1,719 4,381,286 6,761,766 647,950 104 Montenegro 275,338 2,773 269,815 2,750 6 438,271 4,414 2,596,326 4,132,717 628,237 105 Algeria 270,272 6,878 181,907 81,487 6 5,932 151 230,861 5,067 45,559,479 106 Nigeria 263,526 3,148 257,343 3,035 11 1,213 14 5,441,162 25,056 217,163,611 107 Zimbabwe 256,708 5,593 250,965 150 12 16,746 365 2,480,422 161,805 15,329,720 108 Uzbekistan 243,743 1,637 241,486 620 23 7,062 47 1,377,915 39,921 34,515,705 109 China 243,081 +392 5,226 231,520 +540 6,335 31 169 4 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 110 Mozambique 230,076 2,219 227,709 148 11 6,942 67 1,371,127 41,368 33,144,921 111 Brunei 220,245 225 219,561 459 3 493,252 504 717,784 1,607,521 446,516 112 Martinique 218,764 1,035 N/A N/A N/A 8 583,934 2,763 828,928 2,212,611 374,638 113 Laos 214,039 +114 757 N/A N/A N/A 28,526 101 1,233,207 164,355 7,503,335 114 Kyrgyzstan 205,716 2,991 196,406 6,319 131 30,447 443 1,907,195 282,279 6,756,429 115 Iceland 204,268 179 N/A N/A N/A 2 590,336 517 1,993,053 5,759,936 346,020 116 El Salvador 201,785 4,223 179,266 18,296 8 30,775 644 2,610,114 398,078 6,556,795 117 Afghanistan 192,906 7,777 171,519 13,610 1,124 4,726 191 1,066,354 26,123 40,819,968 118 Guadeloupe 191,997 986 N/A N/A N/A 19 479,666 2,463 938,039 2,343,504 400,272 119 Maldives 184,856 308 163,687 20,861 25 329,462 549 2,213,831 3,945,625 561,085 120 Trinidad and Tobago 178,964 4,139 168,956 5,869 18 126,991 2,937 818,286 580,649 1,409,262 121 Uganda 169,396 3,628 100,431 65,337 3 3,467 74 3,012,408 61,656 48,858,140 122 Namibia 169,253 4,065 164,813 375 64,106 1,540 1,062,663 402,496 2,640,186 123 Ghana 168,580 1,459 167,080 41 2 5,191 45 2,496,486 76,880 32,472,398 124 Jamaica 149,763 3,254 96,514 49,995 50,104 1,089 1,168,888 391,058 2,989,043 125 Cambodia 137,620 +24 3,056 134,420 +26 144 7,993 177 3,047,051 176,967 17,218,160 126 Rwanda 132,427 1,466 130,901 60 9,705 107 5,749,152 421,338 13,644,984 127 Cameroon 121,652 1,935 118,616 1,101 13 4,349 69 1,751,774 62,627 27,971,634 128 Malta 114,026 801 112,700 525 4 256,770 1,804 2,043,292 4,601,190 444,079 129 Angola 102,636 1,917 100,437 282 2,926 55 1,499,795 42,763 35,072,375 130 Barbados 100,973 541 98,974 1,458 350,438 1,878 754,506 2,618,594 288,134 131 French Guiana 93,586 408 11,254 81,924 3 296,735 1,294 650,106 2,061,303 315,386 132 DRC 92,634 1,400 83,504 7,730 971 15 846,704 8,872 95,436,820 133 Channel Islands 89,657 198 89,125 334 505,623 1,117 1,252,808 7,065,238 177,320 134 Senegal 88,068 1,968 85,950 150 4,977 111 1,146,543 64,791 17,695,997 135 Malawi 87,856 2,676 84,919 261 67 4,350 132 610,123 30,209 20,196,558 136 Ivory Coast 86,695 819 85,802 74 3,120 29 1,608,697 57,892 27,787,676 137 Suriname 81,039 1,383 49,614 30,042 135,523 2,313 238,852 399,437 597,971 138 French Polynesia 76,439 649 N/A N/A N/A 7 268,762 2,282 284,411 139 New Caledonia 73,798 314 73,032 452 9 253,237 1,077 98,964 339,594 291,419 140 Eswatini 73,361 1,422 71,922 17 11 61,852 1,199 1,043,657 879,923 1,186,078 141 Guyana 71,005 1,278 69,492 235 89,344 1,608 687,557 865,137 794,738 142 Belize 68,238 680 67,346 212 6 165,144 1,646 576,016 1,394,030 413,202 143 Fiji 68,153 878 66,158 1,117 74,856 964 648,560 712,346 910,457 144 Madagascar 66,626 1,410 65,084 132 2 2,280 48 510,775 17,476 29,227,039 145 Sudan 63,228 4,961 N/A N/A N/A 1,373 108 562,941 12,222 46,058,287 146 Mauritania 62,762 992 61,730 40 12,774 202 946,675 192,673 4,913,368 147 Cabo Verde 62,310 410 61,828 72 23 109,505 721 401,622 705,820 569,015 148 Bhutan 61,076 21 60,961 94 77,318 27 2,303,734 2,916,352 789,937 149 Syria 57,026 3,163 53,383 480 3,096 172 146,269 7,942 18,417,954 150 Burundi 49,212 38 47,677 1,497 3,889 3 345,742 27,321 12,654,953 151 Gabon 48,649 306 48,067 276 20,799 131 1,614,329 690,164 2,339,050 152 Seychelles 46,081 169 45,777 135 462,382 1,696 99,660 153 Andorra 46,027 154 45,791 82 14 593,652 1,986 249,838 3,222,386 77,532 154 Curaçao 45,127 282 44,720 125 3 272,605 1,704 496,693 3,000,441 165,540 155 Papua New Guinea 44,880 664 43,982 234 7 4,819 71 249,149 26,754 9,312,692 156 Aruba 42,792 226 42,340 226 2 397,164 2,098 177,885 1,650,997 107,744 157 Mauritius 40,178 1,022 38,454 702 31,480 801 358,675 281,023 1,276,319 158 Mayotte 40,004 187 N/A N/A N/A 139,378 652 176,919 616,404 287,018 159 Tanzania 38,712 841 N/A N/A N/A 7 611 13 63,405,524 160 Togo 38,465 282 38,032 151 4,423 32 784,495 90,199 8,697,374 161 Isle of Man 38,008 116 N/A N/A N/A 441,933 1,349 150,753 1,752,860 86,004 162 Guinea 37,470 447 36,763 260 8 2,695 32 660,107 47,485 13,901,428 163 Bahamas 37,059 823 35,849 387 1 92,336 2,051 248,846 620,022 401,350 164 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 N/A N/A N/A 5 703,530 568 778,000 15,792,786 49,263 165 Lesotho 34,206 704 25,740 7,762 15,699 323 431,221 197,909 2,178,882 166 Haiti 33,381 841 30,673 1,867 2,852 72 132,422 11,316 11,702,411 167 Mali 31,365 739 30,461 165 1,458 34 739,184 34,366 21,509,432 168 Cayman Islands 30,057 29 8,553 21,475 1 446,036 430 222,773 3,305,875 67,387 169 Saint Lucia 28,775 391 28,260 124 155,174 2,109 209,716 1,130,929 185,437 170 Benin 27,490 163 27,217 110 5 2,146 13 604,310 47,181 12,808,358 171 Somalia 27,020 1,350 13,182 12,488 1,604 80 400,466 23,767 16,849,987 172 Congo 24,837 386 24,006 445 4,274 66 347,815 59,853 5,811,147 173 Timor-Leste 23,163 138 22,981 44 16,875 101 275,776 200,911 1,372,625 174 Solomon Islands 21,544 153 16,357 5,034 1 29,789 212 5,117 7,075 723,229 175 Burkina Faso 21,128 387 20,632 109 954 17 248,995 11,246 22,140,061 176 San Marino 20,365 118 20,146 101 4 597,477 3,462 157,634 4,624,732 34,085 177 Gibraltar 20,049 107 16,579 3,363 595,474 3,178 534,283 15,868,692 33,669 178 Grenada 19,289 236 18,878 175 4 169,726 2,077 177,423 1,561,163 113,648 179 Liechtenstein 19,146 86 18,950 110 1 499,062 2,242 102,174 2,663,278 38,364 180 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,721 33 6,794,589 181 South Sudan 17,823 138 17,335 350 1 1,553 12 410,280 35,748 11,476,849 182 Tajikistan 17,786 125 17,264 397 1,779 13 9,999,859 183 Bermuda 17,785 148 17,516 121 287,867 2,396 983,456 15,918,164 61,782 184 Equatorial Guinea 16,950 183 16,602 165 5 11,282 122 365,697 243,400 1,502,450 185 Samoa 15,767 29 1,605 14,133 4 78,342 144 187,397 931,128 201,258 186 Djibouti 15,690 189 15,427 74 15,397 185 305,941 300,237 1,018,998 187 Tonga 15,235 12 14,317 906 140,701 111 535,009 4,941,023 108,279 188 Marshall Islands 15,007 17 12,337 2,653 22 249,900 283 60,052 189 CAR 14,862 113 14,520 229 2 2,966 23 81,294 16,223 5,010,943 190 Dominica 14,852 68 14,554 230 205,217 940 210,195 2,904,369 72,372 191 Monaco 14,375 57 14,268 50 4 360,800 1,431 77,770 1,951,960 39,842 192 Gambia 12,311 371 11,788 152 4,803 145 155,686 60,740 2,563,166 193 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,084 369 164,926 2,894,353 56,982 194 Saint Martin 11,941 63 1,399 10,479 7 297,862 1,572 112,382 2,803,313 40,089 195 Yemen 11,925 2,155 9,119 651 23 382 69 329,592 10,549 31,243,301 196 Vanuatu 11,793 14 11,751 28 36,553 43 24,976 77,414 322,631 197 Caribbean Netherlands 11,028 35 10,476 517 412,277 1,308 30,126 1,126,248 26,749 198 Sint Maarten 10,836 87 10,741 8 10 246,688 1,981 62,056 1,412,740 43,926 199 Eritrea 10,154 103 10,046 5 2,780 28 23,693 6,487 3,652,315 200 Niger 9,329 312 8,863 154 1 357 12 254,538 9,753 26,097,614 201 Antigua and Barbuda 8,974 145 8,794 35 1 90,030 1,455 18,901 189,621 99,678 202 Guinea-Bissau 8,491 175 8,300 16 6 4,105 85 145,231 70,215 2,068,361 203 Comoros 8,450 161 8,270 19 9,290 177 909,569 204 Liberia 7,835 294 7,260 281 2 1,474 55 139,824 26,312 5,314,171 205 Sierra Leone 7,747 126 N/A N/A N/A 930 15 259,958 31,219 8,326,986 206 Chad 7,538 193 4,874 2,471 432 11 191,341 10,970 17,442,907 207 Micronesia 7,326 26 144 7,156 1 62,283 221 21,923 186,382 117,624 208 British Virgin Islands 7,291 64 N/A N/A N/A 1 237,763 2,087 107,243 3,497,244 30,665 209 St. Vincent Grenadines 7,112 115 6,641 356 63,671 1,030 100,856 902,919 111,700 210 Saint Kitts and Nevis 6,509 46 6,446 17 120,512 852 124,861 2,311,770 54,011 211 Turks and Caicos 6,359 36 6,285 38 4 159,585 903 549,718 13,795,719 39,847 212 Cook Islands 6,265 1 6,176 88 355,986 57 19,690 1,118,814 17,599 213 Sao Tome and Principe 6,153 76 6,060 17 26,994 333 29,036 127,384 227,940 214 Palau 5,348 6 5,265 77 1 292,560 328 64,027 3,502,571 18,280 215 St. Barth 5,263 6 N/A N/A N/A 529,370 604 78,646 7,910,481 9,942 216 Nauru 4,611 1 4,605 5 420,290 91 20,509 1,869,383 10,971 217 Anguilla 3,837 11 3,789 37 4 250,916 719 51,382 3,360,058 15,292 218 Kiribati 3,430 13 2,703 714 3 27,795 105 123,403 219 Saint Pierre Miquelon 3,131 1 2,449 681 1 546,136 174 24,902 4,343,625 5,733 220 Falkland Islands 1,886 N/A N/A N/A 509,868 8,632 2,333,604 3,699 221 Montserrat 1,145 8 1,106 31 229,046 1,600 16,169 3,234,447 4,999 222 Macao 793 6 785 2 1,186 9 7,850 11,744 668,432 223 Wallis and Futuna 761 7 438 316 70,365 647 20,508 1,896,255 10,815 224 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 225 Niue 70 60 10 42,424 1,650 226 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,025 805 227 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 629,027 228 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 229 Tuvalu 8 8 661 12,106 230 Saint Helena 7 2 5 1,145 6,116 Total: 607,370,173 +307,224 6,492,422 +587 583,413,686 +399,951 17,464,065 43,124 77,919.9 832.9 – Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com