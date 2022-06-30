Where is the outcry for justice for law-abiding citizens?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The recent discourse over the Government’s crime-fighting strategies as well as the furore over the massacre of the family in Clarendon have led me to the conclusion that Jamaica is indeed the place to live and work, if you are a criminal.

It is instructive listening to persons … how specific, concise, determined, dedicated, objective-trained and focused they are on the defence of persons who are intent on breaking the law.

As bad as Jamaica is, and as incompetent as our law enforcement system is, it is a fact that the majority of persons who have issues with the laws are persons who have broken the law.

So …, where are the specifics of the outcry for justice for the other Jamaicans, the law-abiding citizens who just want to live in peace? So thank you so much for making Jamaica the place to live and work, and be successful, if you are a criminal.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com