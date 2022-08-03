Where are the signs?

Entornointeligente.com /

Hav­ing seen my life flash be­fore my eyes re­cent­ly, it is time to speak out.

Last week Thurs­day, I was on my way home be­ing dri­ven by some­one in a pick­up. We were on the left side of the road. In front of us was a flat bed truck with a car on top.

As we ap­proached Food Bas­ket, on the East­ern Main Road, head­ing west, at about 10:00 a.m., a dri­ver, head­ing east, de­cid­ed that he would use the mid­dle lane.

Com­ing down the mid­dle lane, head­ing west, was a speed­ing pick­up.

All I re­mem­ber was the car in the mid­dle lane, head­ing east, sud­den­ly veer­ing to­wards us and the speed­ing pick­up, veer­ing to its right. The flatbed truck with the car on top bare­ly es­caped. By the grace of God, a four-way smash up was avoid­ed.

The car head­ing east was chock full of, what seemed to be, fam­i­ly mem­bers.

The sig­nage to let mo­torists know when to use the mid­dle lanes, be­tween the traf­fic lights from St. Joseph to the traf­fic lights at Mt. Lam­bert, are vir­tu­al­ly non-ex­is­tent.

The one or two which ex­ist face north in­stead of east-west and vice ver­sa.

Many ac­ci­dents here have been caused by law­less dri­vers. How­ev­er, there are some who do not tra­verse this area very of­ten, and there are no signs to in­di­cate when to use the mid­dle lane.

Could the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port please spend some dol­lars and place a few east-west and west-east fac­ing signs, to let dri­vers know when to use the mid­dle lane?

Thank you.

Li­nus F. Di­di­er

Mt. Hope

VIA EMAIL

