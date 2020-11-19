Where are the bodies if people cry massacre? Nigerian govt asked

By Kazeem Ugbodaga The Federal Government has rubbished claims of a massacre in last month’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate

Entornointeligente.com /

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Federal Government has rubbished claims of a massacre in last month’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday queried the use of massacre when there were no dead bodies to prove the assertion.

The minister is ostensibly calling on those crying massacre to come up with bodies of those killed during the alleged shooting.

According to him the world was only misled by those who were crying massacre during the alleged shooting at the tollgate.

READ ALSO Buhari’s poverty alleviation programme best in Nigeria history – Lai Mohammed Mohammed challenged anyone who claimed there was a massacre to come up with proves to counter his assertion.

The minister added that while the federal government awaits the outcome of the panel, it is right to say that the world has just witnessed a massacre without bodies.

He added that the military never shot at protesters at the tollgate as was being claimed.

There have been disputed report over the Lekki shooting on October 10, 2020 when military officials were said to have short at protesters at the tollgate.

The word ‘massacre’ was being freely used by many people without dead bodies being seen on roads.

READ ALSO Women’s group MUM urges Buhari probe Lekki shooting

Entornointeligente.com