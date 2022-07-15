Wheat yield in Ningxia harvest on the rise

Entornointeligente.com /

Machines have been busy since the beginning of July harvesting wheat in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region, a major growing area for spring wheat.

To improve the yield, a crop rotation of wheat, oil seed, oats and corn is encouraged by experts from the Ningxia Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Technologies include integrated tillage and sowing and environmentally friendly pest-control.

The maximum yield of spring wheat in Ningxia has exceeded 10 metric tons per hectare this year. More than 81,000 hectares of wheat are under cultivation, and the yield is expected to increase steadily.

Video provided by the Media Center of Hongsipu district, Wuzhong, Ningxia.

