What your feet say about your health

Your feet can tell you a lot about your general health condition or warn you of underlying health conditions. From pesky foot pain to more serious symptoms, such as numbness, your feet often show symptoms of disease before any other part of your body.

Hair on toes is more obvious on men, but women also have fine hair on their toes. If you notice an absence of hair on your feet, it could signal peripheral arterial disease (PAD), according to the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. PAD is the restriction of blood in the arteries of the leg and may signal more widespread arterial problems, which can cause heart disease.

If you have a wound on your foot that won’t heal, it could signal a risk of diabetes. Approximately 15 per cent of people with diabetes develop an ulcer, or open sore, on the bottom of their feet. Anywhere from 14 to 24 per cent of those people will require an amputation due to infection, according to the American Podiatric Medical Association. People who use insulin are more at risk than those who manage their diabetes with other medications and diet.

If your big toe swells, it could be a sign of gout. The first symptom of gout is often an enlarged and painful big toe, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Gout is a type of arthritis causes by a build-up of uric acid, which forms in the coldest part of your body, which is your big toe.

Having a persistent pins and needles feeling in your feet could be a sign of peripheral neuropathy. People with diabetes are at risk of developing diabetic neuropathy nerve damage that begins in the feet and gradually progresses up the legs, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Treating the underlying condition may result in the numbness reversing itself. It is important to talk with your doctor immediately if you experience numbness in both feet.

