What is the value of a human life?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

It is disheartening to see how migrants with whom some American conservatives are disgracefully playing political games. These migrants are human beings like the rest of us — who can feel and be hurt. Yet, some people are treated by a large portion of an otherwise free, democratic and relatively civilised society as though they’re disposable and, by extension, their suffering is somehow less worthy than others. It could be something similar to how human traffickers treat their ‘cargo’ as they go about in that most immoral line of business.

Similarly, there’s also an inhumane devaluation by external-nation attitudes (usually of the Western world) towards the civilian lives lost in devastatingly long-drawn-out war zones and famine-stricken nations. The value of those lives and their suffering are kept on the backburner. Often, those people will eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily newspapers.

All humans need to be treated equally.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com