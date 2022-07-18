What Is Shell Doing On TikTok?

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 102.2 +4.57 +4.68% Brent Crude • 10 mins 105.8 +4.60 +4.55% Murban Crude • 15 mins 109.0 +5.38 +5.19% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.460 +0.444 +6.33% Gasoline • 13 mins 3.261 +0.047 +1.48% Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69% Mars US • 16 hours 94.29 +2.01 +2.18% Gasoline • 13 mins 3.261 +0.047 +1.48% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 71.43 +1.42 +2.03% Western Canadian Select • 15 hours 83.49 +1.81 +2.22% Canadian Condensate • 15 hours 99.74 +1.81 +1.85% Premium Synthetic • 15 hours 97.99 +1.81 +1.88% Sweet Crude • 15 hours 95.89 +1.81 +1.92% Peace Sour • 15 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 15 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98% Light Sour Blend • 15 hours 95.14 +1.81 +1.94% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours 98.69 +1.81 +1.87% Central Alberta • 15 hours 93.34 +1.81 +1.98% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 94.00 +1.75 +1.90% Giddings • 4 days 87.75 +1.75 +2.03% ANS West Coast • 1 min 102.4 -0.67 -0.65% West Texas Sour • 4 days 91.54 +1.81 +2.02% Eagle Ford • 4 days 95.49 +1.81 +1.93% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 4 days 95.49 +1.81 +1.93% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 94.00 +1.75 +1.90% Kansas Common • 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63% Buena Vista • 6 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul 2 hours Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany 3 hours IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas 4 hours Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets 5 hours Militias Armed And Ready As Libya’s New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 5 hours Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary 6 hours Monday’s Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 6 hours Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 6 hours Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude 3 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 3 days Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 3 days Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 3 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 3 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 3 days Biden’s Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 3 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 3 days China Refinery Throughput Falls For First Time In 10 Years 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Fall Below $4 4 days Macron Calls For Public Lights To Be Turned Off Amid Russian Gas Threat 4 days India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 4 days Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 4 days China Considers Lifting Australian Coal Ban Fearing Supply Squeeze 4 days Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 4 days Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 4 days Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 4 days Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 4 days Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 4 days Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 4 days Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 5 days Trudeau: Decision To Return Russian Gas Turbine Was «Very Difficult» 5 days Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply 5 days Italy Makes Headway In Reducing Its Reliance On Russian Natural Gas 5 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 5 days Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 5 days Iraq’s 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 5 days China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 5 days Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 5 days Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 5 days China’s Oil Imports Fell In June 6 days API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 1 hour Australian power prices go insane 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 6 days Following the Big Money Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

Find us on:

Chemical Supply Squeeze Imminent As Refiners Prioritize Gasoline The cost of key chemicalsâ¦

Oil Markets Torn Between Recession Fears And Physical Tightness Uncertainty is dominating the oilâ¦

German Energy Industry Warns Of High Prices & Social Unrest Germany is facing potential socialâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content What Is Shell Doing On TikTok? By Felicity Bradstock – Jul 18, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT Gen Z will be a vital piece of the global workforce moving forward, and Big Oil is no exception. Oil and gas firms are now doing everything they can to secure the next generation of talent. Shell is even taking to TikTok to appeal to the younger, more climate-aware audience. Join Our Community Oil and gas firms are increasingly realizing the importance of appealing to the Gen Z population, particularly as their voices on social media and other public forums are influencing the climate change response and national energy agendas. With more pressure than ever to transition away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives, oil and gas firms may rely on this young generation for their survival in the coming decades.

Shell Plc is the first of the oil majors to announce its entrance onto the social media platform Tik Tok, to appeal to younger, climate-aware audiences. It said in June that it was looking for a candidate to manage its Tik Tok activity who could create content that would appeal to Gen Z. Shell’s post for the role, based in London, said «You will start a new chapter that will help Energy Engaged Audience and Gen Z worldwide understand in an engaging way the opportunities of Energy Transition and the Shell role and ambition in it.»

This is just the latest of Shell’s efforts to appeal to the environmentally aware youth, having previously collaborated with influencers to launch campaigns such as #MakeTheFuture and promoting its green energy developments with the help of celebrities. The company even released a music video in 2017, featuring Jennifer Hudson, Pixie Lott, and other famous icons to promote its «sustainable, renewable, energy-rich, lower carbon future». While this is a step in the right direction for Shell, and potentially other major oil firms following in its footsteps, to win the attention of the younger generations, it will have to be careful to avoid accusations of greenwashing. Last year, Shell was ordered by a Dutch court to cut its emissions by 45 percent, from 2019 levels, as despite big promises it was not doing enough to reduce its carbon footprint. Shell received further criticism from the environmental organization Greenpeace, which accused the oil firm of greenwashing . Greenpeace suggests that simply offsetting carbon emissions is not the same as making a real green transition and that Shell is failing to respond to Paris Agreement and COP26 climate summit promises in its operations.

Related: Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets

Shell launching its brand Tik Tok has been a long time coming, as the influence of Gen Z on the energy industry has been highlighted for several years. The population born between 1995-2012 makes up around one-fifth of the U.S. population , and, having grown up in the digital era, has some of the greatest presence online. Many environmentally conscious Gen Z youths use social media platforms for activism, calling on companies to be more socially responsible. This has dramatically changed how companies across numerous industries promote themselves, relying on social media campaigns, rather than traditional media channels, and highlighting their ESG activity to appeal to the younger population.

The Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial survey highlights the desire for companies to cut their carbon emissions and make more sustainable choices. Protecting the environment is a top priority, with many youths using their purchasing power to make more sustainable choices and avoid companies that are not advancing their ESG practices.

In 2021, a poll showed that around 60 percent of Americans blamed the oil and gas industry for the climate crisis. The YouGov poll showed that many wanted oil and gas companies to be held to account for lying about the climate crisis and contributing to global heating. Increasing public pressure on oil and gas firms has already led several to rebrand to change their identity. For example, last year, French oil major Total became TotalEnergies, reflecting the diversification of its energy portfolio. Other oil firms have launched renewable energy business sectors and funds to promote their transition to green energy – regardless of how big a proportion of their operations is actually green.

Chevron launched its $100 million Future Energy Fund to invest in breakthrough technologies. While Italian firm Eni established a dedicated energy solutions department to develop renewable growth opportunities. Meanwhile, Shell acquired several renewable energy companies , from electricity and gas supplier First Utility and EV-charging expert NewMotion in Europe to solar company Silicon Ranch in the US. As major oil and gas firms strive to develop their green energy operations, they are working hard to promote these activities to a disillusioned audience of youths who blame them for the climate crisis.

While Shell is the first oil major to expand its social media activity to Tik Tok, in a bid to win the support of Gen Z, several oil and gas firms around the world have long been working to diversify their energy portfolios and make sure they are been seen for it. Regular rebrands and the development of green business sectors are helping Big Oil to catch the eyes of the younger generation, but they will have to put their money where their mouths are to win them over.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

What Does The UK’s Electricity Market Shakeup Mean For Consumers? Which Countries Are The Most Reliant On Nuclear Power? The Commodities To Benefit From China’s Stimulus Plan Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com