What is Jamaica’s corporate heritage brand?

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The concept of servanthood is often branded by Jamaican religious communities and politicians. It is said that servanthood is bound by four guiding principles: (a) encourage diversity of thought; (b) create a culture of trust, which is one of the hardest things to regain once it’s broken; (c) have an unselfish mindset, as it’s not about you; and (d) foster leadership in others.

The reality of the opposite creates a dichotomy of distrust and increased melancholy.

The current row over the alleged «shoot to kill’’ statement by Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, and sentiments to abandon injured victims resulting from gun battle between law-enforcement officers and criminals, rather than offer hospitalised care because they are financial burdens, defy civilised behaviour. Yet this is no different from those Jamaicans who abandon their familial senior citizens at hospitals or deprived children of their inheritance over ‘dead-lef’. This mirrors the attitude of Jamaica’s fundamentalist religious extremists, whose beliefs are summed up in former US President Donald Trump administration’s rule allowing healthcare workers to refuse to treat patients based on moral and religious beliefs. Ultimately, it is opposite to servanthood.

Just imagine if Saint Paul and the apostles of Jesus had carried out the faith of Jesus, who abandoned Himself through sacrificial love (agape), even death upon a cross, like these modern fundamentalist religious extremists? Surely, the story of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10: 25-37) would have never been told. A story that reminds us that Christ wants us all to love and care about others.

