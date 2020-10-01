What happens to your body when you stop having sex

Entornointeligente.com /

By Nehru Odeh

Sex is the most misunderstood topic ever. While some believe too much is bad enough, other are of the view that too little is equally dangerous, thus making them take self-proclaimed sabbatical from it. Still, what happens when you don’t have it at all?

But whatever part of the divide you are in, researchers have come out with findings which show what happens when one stops making love and have also suggested that what matters is not the amount of sex one has but that self- assured feeling that happiness comes from within.

Here are findings featured in BlackDoctor, though some of they may sound strange and bizarre.

Your dream changes – You may dream more.

Women’s bodies remind them what they are missing if they are not having sex regularly. They will be having wet dreams. This happens especially if they have put their sex life on hold or have given up masturbating.

According to BlackDoctor, “researchers had it easy when they were studying nocturnal emissions out in men, the most obvious reason being because men have erections that are visible and ejaculate as proof that they’ve climaxed.

“With women, it was more complex. Researchers found that 37 percent of women will have a wet dream before the age of 45 and that they’re most common in women between the ages of 40 and 50.”

Your Libido Changes: You may have loss of libido

Out of sight, they say, is out of mind. When some people abstain from sex, they begin to feel more sluggish, have less vitality and hunger for sex. This means the less sex you have the more your desire for sex decreases.

“When your body stops having the feelings associated with orgasms, it simply adjusts to not being given those feelings and stops seeking them out

Your Urinary Tract Infections Change: You may lower your risk of UTIs

While it is a fact that the risk of sexually transmitted infections decreases if one is not having sex, the rates of urinary tract infections may decrease as well.

“But this depends on the kind of sex you’re having. Intercourse may really be responsible for potentially increasing the risk of recurrent bladder infections, due to the spread of bacteria that can occur.

“Eighty percent of UTIs in premenopausal women occur within 24 hours of having sex, and as the journal American Family Physician stated, “Frequency of sexual intercourse is the strongest predictor of recurrent urinary tract infections.”

You may feel happy or unhappy

Sex releases endorphins and happy hormones that give you a sense of wellbeing that you might no longer get when you stop having sex.

“From a psychological point of view, someone might feel a responsibility to have sex – they feel that they should be having it. If they are not, that could also lead to a low mood.

“Sex is part physical, part mental. When people have sex they’re usually having skin-to-skin contact, and this kind of contact is the first primal way we as humans get comforted [as babies with our mothers.

“Sexual connection gives partners loads of skin-to-skin caressing and touching, and can help to regulate one another’s moods, through the release of the feel-good hormone oxytocin.

According to BlackDoctor, when you lack these “natural pick-me-ups,” you might be prone to feeling low—but that doesn’t mean you’ll become clinically depressed.

“Although studies have shown that depression and a lack of sex are linked, this reflects an association, not cause and effect. Your spirits through mood-elevating endorphins, it’s not the only way.

“So instead of relying on sex or some other outside factor to make you happy, replace that with a self-assured feeling that happiness comes from within.

You might lose a bit of heart health

According to research, sex is considered an aerobic exercise and good for your heart. One expert says a healthy sex life may decrease your risk of having a heart attack.

“Be sure to put all of that unused energy to good use by hitting the gym. It will not only keep your body in shape, but will reverse many of the negative effects associated with stopping sex, including your mood.”

You will contract less sexually transmitted diseases

“Yes, finally but not the least, staying away from sex can guarantee you lower your risk of STDs/STIs.” This is simple: the less sex you have decreases your risks o contracting sexually transmitted diseases/infections.

Nehru Odeh is a Nigerian writer and journalist. Author of The Patience of an Embattled Storyteller , a book that foresaw the adoption, rape and murder of females by terrorists in Nigeria, his interests include popular culture, the arts, politics, business and sports.

