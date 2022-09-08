What do we know about King Charles III?

Entornointeligente.com /

The el­dest son of Britain’s longest-reign­ing monarch has tak­en his late moth­er’s place on the throne.

King Charles III is the first child of Queen Eliz­a­beth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Ed­in­burgh.

Up­on the death of his moth­er on Thurs­day, Charles suc­ceed­ed her as king of the Unit­ed King­dom and the oth­er Com­mon­wealth realms.

Charles, 73, was born at Buck­ing­ham Palace in Lon­don in 1948.

He was just 3 years old when he be­came the heir ap­par­ent as his moth­er ac­ced­ed to the throne as queen, fol­low­ing the death of her fa­ther, King George VI.

He is the first heir to see his moth­er crowned, ac­cord­ing to a bi­og­ra­phy on the roy­al fam­i­ly’s of­fi­cial web­site.

Charles at­tend­ed school rather than re­ceiv­ing tu­tor­ing at the fam­i­ly’s palace home. In 1970, he grad­u­at­ed from the Uni­ver­si­ty of Cam­bridge with a Bach­e­lor of Arts de­gree, be­com­ing the first heir ap­par­ent to earn a uni­ver­si­ty de­gree.

Cam­bridge lat­er award­ed him a Mas­ter of Arts de­gree.

Eliz­a­beth made her el­dest son the Prince of Wales in 1969, among oth­er roy­al ti­tles, af­ter he had spent a term at the Uni­ver­si­ty Col­lege of Wales at Aberys­t­wyth, where he learned to speak Welsh. Two years lat­er, Charles took his seat in the House of Lords, the up­per house of the par­lia­ment of the Unit­ed King­dom.

Charles then spent the next few years serv­ing in both the Roy­al Navy and Roy­al Air Force, fol­low­ing in his fa­ther’s foot­steps.

In 1981, Charles mar­ried La­dy Di­ana Spencer, who be­came the princess of Wales. The cou­ple had two sons, William and Har­ry, who are sec­ond and sixth in line to the throne.

A 1994 bi­og­ra­phy au­tho­rized by Charles — «Prince of Wales,» by Jonathan Dim­ble­by — re­vealed that he felt pres­sured by his fa­ther to mar­ry Di­ana and that he wasn’t ever in love with her. Ac­cord­ing to the book, Charles be­gan hav­ing an af­fair with Camil­la Park­er Bowles in 1986. The two had met at a po­lo match sev­er­al years pri­or.

Charles and Di­ana agreed to sep­a­rate in late 1992, and their mar­riage was dis­solved about four years lat­er, ac­cord­ing to the roy­al fam­i­ly’s of­fi­cial web­site.

A 1992 bi­og­ra­phy on the princess of Wales, «Di­ana: Her True Sto­ry,» in which she col­lab­o­rat­ed with the au­thor, An­drew Mor­ton, re­vealed fur­ther de­tails on the trou­bled mar­riage, in­clud­ing Di­ana’s sus­pi­cion and jeal­ousy over Charles’s clan­des­tine ro­mance and how she came to con­sid­er Camil­la as the «third per­son» in their re­la­tion­ship.

In 1997, Di­ana was killed in a car ac­ci­dent in Paris. Both the dri­ver of the car and Di­ana’s boyfriend, Egypt­ian so­cialite Do­di Fayed, who was an­oth­er pas­sen­ger, died as well. A throng of pa­parazzi on mo­tor­cy­cles had been chas­ing their ve­hi­cle just min­utes be­fore the dri­ver lost con­trol and crashed. An in­ves­ti­ga­tion lat­er re­vealed that the dri­ver was un­der the in­flu­ence of al­co­hol and pre­scrip­tion drugs, and the pa­parazzi didn’t cause the crash.

In 2005, Charles mar­ried Camil­la, who be­came known as the Duchess of Corn­wall. The cou­ple live to­geth­er in Clarence House, a British roy­al res­i­dence on The Mall in Lon­don, ac­cord­ing to the roy­al fam­i­ly’s of­fi­cial web­site. How­ev­er, they are ex­pect­ed to move in­to Buck­ing­ham Palace now that he is king.

Charles and Camil­la, 75, are al­so ex­pect­ed to be coro­nat­ed side-by-side, per Eliz­a­beth’s re­quest that Camil­la be­come queen con­sort — the ti­tle giv­en to the wife of a reign­ing king.

Charles has five grand­chil­dren by both of his sons.

As the longest-serv­ing Prince of Wales, Charles had spear­head­ed a num­ber of ini­tia­tives and char­i­ta­ble work over the years, with a par­tic­u­lar fo­cus on glob­al sus­tain­abil­i­ty.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com