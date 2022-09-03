What about street lights on Washington Boulevard?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently announced that something has to be done about the unsightliness of some sections of Washington Boulevard, a major gateway into the Corporate Area.

He went on to say that it does not give pride when entering the city from Mandela Highway and looking to the left at New Haven, that the sight is an eyesore. He also spoke about the garages, etc that are operating along the roadway.

These are all good points and I am sure that the changes will be welcomed. But what about the darkness on Washington Boulevard? For years, residents have been complaining about the lack of street lights or proper working street lights on Washington Boulevard. They have written in the newspapers, they call on the talk shows, TVJ did a feature on it some years ago, complaints were made to political representatives, and nothing happened. People lost their lives, were robbed, some kidnapped, several accidents have happened and residents walk with flashlights to avoid being hit by fast-approaching vehicles that can’t see them crossing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com