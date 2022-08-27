WFP Demands Return of Seized Fuel Aid Supplies in Ethiopia

Entornointeligente.com /

The World Food Program used the fuel to distribute food, fertilizer, medicines, and other emergency supplies across the Tigray region.

On Thursday, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) demanded the return of over half a million liters of fuel seized by armed men in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

Ethiopian PM Ahmed Inaugurates First Free Trade Zone

WFP Director David Beasley said a group of armed men on Wednesday entered WFP’s compound in Mekelle City, and forcibly seized 12 tankers filled with over half a million liters of fuel. He said that without fuel aid supplies, it will be impossible for WFP to distribute food, fertilizer, medicines and other emergency supplies across Tigray.

«The lack of fuel also prevents us from powering generators and vehicles, so that WFP and humanitarian partners can’t meet the needs of vulnerable populations of Tigray, where an estimated 5.2 million people face severe hunger,» he explained.

Beasley holds that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had stolen WFP’s fuel stocks and demanded their immediate return. The seizure of fuel aid supplies came a few hours after reports emerged of the resumption of hostilities between the Ethiopian federal government-allied forces and TPLF allied troops after a five-month lull in fighting.

A kindergarten in Tigray's capital Mekelle destroyed by Ethiopia airstrike. So far three children under the age of 10 were confirmed dead

— salam.Tigraweyt (@awtach) August 26, 2022 The Ethiopian government has accused TPLF of resuming fighting. It said the rebel group started fresh attacks on different positions on the eastern front early Wednesday morning, particularly in Bisober, Zobil and Tekulesh.

The TPLF, on the other hand, accused the federal government of starting the attack on its forces. Humanitarian aid flow only resumed recently to the Tigray region after the federal government and rebel forces agreed to a conditional cessation of hostilities.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

A serious drought situation is occurring in Ethiopia. Water is becoming a very serious issue in many parts of the world

February 3, 2022

