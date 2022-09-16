Westmoreland Teen To Be Sentenced Today For Father’s Killing

Entornointeligente.com /

Garnet Foster, the 19-year-old who admitted to murdering his father, a Westmoreland-based clergyman, is to be sentenced today. Garnet Foster Sr, the 45-year-old pastor of the Church of God of the Mountain Assembly, was killed in his sleep at the family’s home in Petersfield on July 23 last year. His son pleaded guilty in the Westmoreland Circuit Court two months ago. The police reported that the teenager had initially told his uncle and grandmother, who live next door, that he discovered his father’s body with a knife sticking out of the neck.

