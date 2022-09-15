Westmoreland Police Warn Against Sheltering Wanted Men

Entornointeligente.com /

The Westmoreland Police have have warned citizens against sheltering wanted men, saying they are putting their own lives in danger. Senior Superintendent Wayne Joseph, commanding officer for the parish, gave the warning as he released the names of 13 of the parish’s most wanted fugitives. He told Radio Jamaica News that the suspects are the main players behind the recent spike in murders, shootings and gang activities across Westmoreland. Ten of the 13 fugitives are wanted for murders, while the others are wanted for major crimes such as wounding with intent and rape. SSP Joseph said family members should refrain from harbouring wanted men, as they could be placing themselves in the line of fire if these men are being hunted by their rivals. In addition, he cautioned that any person who harbours criminals «might find yourself in problem with the law» since this is a criminal offence. SSP Joseph appealed for people who have information on the whereabouts of the wanted men to contact the police or «encourage these persons to hand themselves over to the police». Westmoreland has so far recorded 100 murders this year, compared with 73 for the same period in 2021. The police say gang activities, lottery scamming and robberies account for most of the homicides.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com