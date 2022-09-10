Westmoreland Police To Get Additional Resources To Fight Crime

Entornointeligente.com /

The Westmoreland Police Division is to get a boost in resources in response to the upsurge in murders and shootings. Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says the Jamaica Constabulary Force has increased its cadre of recruits, which will allow for the deployment of more personnel to divisions in need. Part of the plan for Westmoreland, General Anderson said, is to provide an enhanced police quick response team. With the wide use of motorcycles for transportation in that parish, he noted that criminals will naturally take advantage of their prevalence and use them in carrying out crimes. For this reason, he believes a bolstered quick response team is needed in the parish to aid in quickly apprehending these criminals. General Anderson was speaking in Westmoreland on Thursday, where he met with stakeholders to discuss solutions to the issues of violence, crime and murders in the parish.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com