Westmoreland Police Still Searching For Suspects Involved In Mob Killing Of Three Men

The police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in the mob killing of three men in Little London, Westmoreland, more than a month ago. The men, who were returning from a function, were fatally shot and their bodies dumped in a cane field, after they were accused of stealing motorcycles in the area. But in an interview with Radio Jamaica News , Senior Superintendent Wayne Joseph, head of the Westmoreland Police Division, said the men were wrongly accused, as there is no evidence to suggest they were involved in theft and checks revealed they were «gainfully employed». SSP Joseph appealed for anyone with information that can assist in locating the men’s killers, to contact the police.

