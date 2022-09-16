16 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Westmoreland Police Still Searching For Suspects Involved In Mob Killing Of Three Men

37 segundos ago
westmoreland_police_still_searching_for_suspects_involved_in_mob_killing_of_three_men.png
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

  The police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in the mob killing of three men in Little London, Westmoreland, more than a month ago.   The men, who were returning from a function, were fatally shot and their bodies dumped in a cane field, after they were accused of stealing motorcycles in the area.   But in an interview with Radio Jamaica News , Senior Superintendent Wayne Joseph, head of the Westmoreland Police Division, said the men were wrongly accused, as there is no evidence to suggest they were involved in theft and checks revealed they were «gainfully employed».    SSP Joseph appealed for anyone with information that can assist in locating the men’s killers, to contact the police.  

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation