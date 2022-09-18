Westmoreland man killed at candlelight vigil

Entornointeligente.com /

A Westmoreland man was shot and killed while attending a candlelight vigil along Dalling Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, on Saturday.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Sean Johnson, a labourer, of Dalling Street.

The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 9 p.m., Johnson and other community members were attending the vigil being held for a woman who was shot and killed by gunmen a little over a week ago.

While at the location he was pounced upon by a man armed with a handgun, who opened fire hitting him multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

Johnson was transported to hospital by police personnel who rushed to the scene, but died upon arrival.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

