5 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Westmoreland Man Charged With Raping Woman

19 segundos ago
westmoreland_man_charged_with_raping_woman.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly raping a woman he had agreed to pay for sex.   Jorel Burke of Farm Pen district in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, was arrested Sunday during a police operation at his home.   The alleged incident reportedly happened in the community in February 2022.   The police say Mr. Burke, 25, had an agreement with a woman to have sexual intercourse at a cost, but on arrival at her home he refused to pay her.   They say he instead held her down and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.   The woman made a report to the police.   Mr. Burke was pointed out by the woman and was subsequently charged.  

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation