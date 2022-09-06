Westmoreland Man Charged With Raping Woman

Entornointeligente.com /

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly raping a woman he had agreed to pay for sex. Jorel Burke of Farm Pen district in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, was arrested Sunday during a police operation at his home. The alleged incident reportedly happened in the community in February 2022. The police say Mr. Burke, 25, had an agreement with a woman to have sexual intercourse at a cost, but on arrival at her home he refused to pay her. They say he instead held her down and had sexual intercourse with her against her will. The woman made a report to the police. Mr. Burke was pointed out by the woman and was subsequently charged.

