Westmoreland Man Charged For Fatal Shooting

A 24-year-old man, who was wanted by the Westmoreland Police in connection with the fatal shooting of a farmer on February 28, has been charged. Dimario Campbell, otherwise called ‘G-Man’, of Whithorn, Westmoreland, was wanted for the killing of Lamark Allen, otherwise called «Happy», of Logwood. Mr. Campbell turned himself in to the police on August 24. He was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm. It’s reported that sometime after 12:00 p.m. on February 28, Mr. Allen was at his gate when he was approached by Mr. Campbell and another man. The men brandished guns and opened fire at Mr. Allen. Mr. Allen ran but was chased and shot multiple times before collapsing. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

