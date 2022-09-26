West Indies women take comfortable win in 3rd ODI

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- West Indies Women secured a comfortable four-wicket victory over New Zealand Women in the 3rd CG United One Day International to prevent a whitewash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium yesterday.
New Zealand Women take the series 2-1.
New Zealand Women posted 168 all-out in 48.1 overs, thanks to 53 off the bat of Lauren Down and 30 from Amelia Kerr. Hayley Matthews, the West Indies with the ball, finishing with figures of 10-1-23-2, followed by Karishma Ramharack 8.1-0-28-2 and Afy Fletcher 8-0-31-2. In their reply, Stafanie Taylor led the West Indies batting with her 38th ODI half-century before having to retire hurt on 51, Hayley Matthews 40 and a quickfire 27 not out from Aaliyah Alleyne. Jess Kerr picked up 10-0-29-3 bowling for New Zealand, as the West Indies Women’s achieved victory, finishing on 169/6 in 43.4 overs.
West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews speaking to CWI media after the match said, «I’m really happy that we were able to wrap up the series with a win. We have seen some improvements as the matches went along, especially with the middle and lower order putting their hands up when the top order couldn’t get us going. With a few of the senior players missing, it was the perfect opportunity for the younger players to step up and get the experience. We have to shift focus now on getting the right combinations as we head into the five-match T20 series starting on Wednesday, and this will no doubt be good preparations for us leading up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year.»
The five-match T20 International series starts on Wednesday followed by back-to-back matches over the weekend and the final two on October 5 and 6.
Brief Scores
NEW ZEALAND WOMEN 168 all out off 48.1 overs (Lauren Down 53, Amelia Kerr 30; Hayley Matthews 2-23, Karishma Ramharack 2-28)
WEST INDIES WOMEN 169 for six off 43.4 overs (Stafanie Taylor 51 ret. hurt, Hayley Matthews 40; Jess Kerr 3-29). Results. West Indies won by four wickets.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian