West Indies women take comfortable win in 3rd ODI

ST. JOHN’S, An­tigua- West In­dies Women se­cured a com­fort­able four-wick­et vic­to­ry over New Zealand Women in the 3rd CG Unit­ed One Day In­ter­na­tion­al to pre­vent a white­wash at the Sir Vi­vian Richards Sta­di­um yes­ter­day.

New Zealand Women take the se­ries 2-1.

New Zealand Women post­ed 168 all-out in 48.1 overs, thanks to 53 off the bat of Lau­ren Down and 30 from Amelia Kerr. Hay­ley Matthews, the West In­dies with the ball, fin­ish­ing with fig­ures of 10-1-23-2, fol­lowed by Kar­ish­ma Ramharack 8.1-0-28-2 and Afy Fletch­er 8-0-31-2. In their re­ply, Stafanie Tay­lor led the West In­dies bat­ting with her 38th ODI half-cen­tu­ry be­fore hav­ing to re­tire hurt on 51, Hay­ley Matthews 40 and a quick­fire 27 not out from Aaliyah Al­leyne. Jess Kerr picked up 10-0-29-3 bowl­ing for New Zealand, as the West In­dies Women’s achieved vic­to­ry, fin­ish­ing on 169/6 in 43.4 overs.

West In­dies Women’s cap­tain Hay­ley Matthews speak­ing to CWI me­dia af­ter the match said, «I’m re­al­ly hap­py that we were able to wrap up the se­ries with a win. We have seen some im­prove­ments as the match­es went along, es­pe­cial­ly with the mid­dle and low­er or­der putting their hands up when the top or­der couldn’t get us go­ing. With a few of the se­nior play­ers miss­ing, it was the per­fect op­por­tu­ni­ty for the younger play­ers to step up and get the ex­pe­ri­ence. We have to shift fo­cus now on get­ting the right com­bi­na­tions as we head in­to the five-match T20 se­ries start­ing on Wednes­day, and this will no doubt be good prepa­ra­tions for us lead­ing up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year.»

The five-match T20 In­ter­na­tion­al se­ries starts on Wednes­day fol­lowed by back-to-back match­es over the week­end and the fi­nal two on Oc­to­ber 5 and 6.

Brief Scores

NEW ZEALAND WOMEN 168 all out off 48.1 overs (Lau­ren Down 53, Amelia Kerr 30; Hay­ley Matthews 2-23, Kar­ish­ma Ramharack 2-28)

WEST IN­DIES WOMEN 169 for six off 43.4 overs (Stafanie Tay­lor 51 ret. hurt, Hay­ley Matthews 40; Jess Kerr 3-29). Re­sults. West In­dies won by four wick­ets.

