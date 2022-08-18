West Indies to host NZ in eight-match series

Entornointeligente.com /

ST JOHN’S, An­tigua – West In­dies Women will host New Zealand Women for the first time in near­ly a decade when the two teams meet in three One-Day In­ter­na­tion­als and five Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­als start­ing next month.

The three ODIs will run from Sep­tem­ber 16-22 with the T20 In­ter­na­tion­als sched­uled for Sep­tem­ber 26 to Oc­to­ber 6. All match­es will be played at the Vi­vian Richards Crick­et Ground.

«I am very hap­py that we will be host­ing New Zealand in the West In­dies. They are a very com­pet­i­tive team, and this will make for a great se­ries for our team,» said head coach Court­ney Walsh.

«As it comes just af­ter we’ve had the Women’s re­gion­al tour­na­ments and the Women’s CPL, it will be a great fil­lip for our play­ers.

«We are cur­rent­ly hold­ing an­oth­er spe­cial­ist camp in­clud­ing some new play­ers, and af­ter the Women’s CPL we will have a sec­ond camp in An­tigua. So we should have enough crick­et be­fore the New Zealand Se­ries starts.»

New Zealand are ranked fifth in ODIs – one spot above West In­dies – and lie third in T20 In­ter­na­tion­als, two spots above the Caribbean side.

On their last tour of West In­dies in 2014, they lost all four ODIs but came away with a 2-1 win in the three-match T20I se­ries.

In their last meet­ing dur­ing the one-day World Cup last March, West In­dies pulled off an un­like­ly vic­to­ry.

«Every se­ries that we play we want to win, and we will be play­ing a pos­i­tive brand of crick­et,» Walsh said.

«We will al­so have an eye on the T20 World Cup around the cor­ner. So, this will give the squad a chance to show­case all their skills, and al­so give us, the coach­ing staff, a chance to look at what depth we have.»

ITIN­ER­ARY

1st ODI – Sep 16, 9.30 am

1st ODI Sep 19, 9.30 am

3rd ODI – Sep 22, 9.30 am

1st T20I – Sep 26, 1.30 pm

2nd T20I – Sep 28, 1.30 pm

3rd T20I – Oct 1, 1.30 pm

4th T20I – Oct 4, 10 am

5th T20I – Oct 6, 1.30 pm

(All times are East­ern Caribbean time).

