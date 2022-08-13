West Indies suffer 90-run battering in series defeat

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Ja­maica – Be­lea­guered West In­dies pro­duced yet an­oth­er wretched bat­ting dis­play to slump to a de­press­ing 90-run de­feat in the sec­ond Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­al against New Zealand on Fri­day.

Chas­ing a mas­sive 216 at Sabi­na Park, the Caribbean side were nev­er in the hunt once they plunged to 28 for five in the eighth over, and de­clined to 125 for nine in the end.

Num­ber 11 Obed Mc­Coy top-scored with an un­beat­en 23 while Rov­man Pow­ell got 21 but they were the on­ly two to pass 20 as off-spin­ner Michael Bracewell (3-15) and Mitchell Sant­ner (3-15) scythed through the in­nings with three wick­ets apiece.

Man-of-the-Match Glenn Phillips had ear­li­er lashed 76 from 41 balls with four fours and half-dozen six­es, with sup­port from Daryl Mitchell who got a 20-ball 48 and open­er De­von Con­way, who punched a mea­sured 42 from 34 de­liv­er­ies.

Left-arm seam­er Obed Mc­Coy fin­ished with three for 40 but the Black Caps plun­dered 64 from the last five overs to post the high­est-ever T20I to­tal at Sabi­na Park and their third high­est against West In­dies.

«We just didn’t show up to­day. Ob­vi­ous­ly New Zealand scored a big to­tal as well. They bat­ted us out of the game and we couldn’t see our way when it came to bat­ting,» said a de­ject­ed cap­tain Nicholas Pooran.

«We lost two wick­ets in the [third] over, my­self in the fourth over and we just couldn’t build a part­ner­ship from there.

«I felt like we didn’t re­al­ly bowl well. We could’ve used the pitch a bit more … and we were re­al­ly in­dis­ci­plined.

«We keep chat­ting about the same thing over and over in meet­ings and when­ev­er we come out on the crick­et field we just seem to let our­selves down, and ob­vi­ous­ly that’s the frus­trat­ing part when try­ing to ex­e­cute.»

With New Zealand opt­ing to bat, Con­way put on 31 for the first wick­et with Mar­tin Gup­till (20) and when two wick­ets fell to Mc­Coy in the fourth over, he added a fur­ther 71 for the third with Phillips.

Con­way holed out in the deep in the 12th over to give Mc­Coy his third wick­et but Phillips took charge in a fourth wick­et stand of 83 with Mitchell who blast­ed two fours and four six­es to al­so tear in­to the home side’s at­tack.

In re­ply, West In­dies suf­fered a dou­ble blow in the third over when Shamarh Brooks (7) missed a slog sweep and was bowled by Sant­ner and open­er part­ner Kyle May­ers (1) picked out long on four balls lat­er.

Pooran (1) per­ished at the start of the next over from Bracewell, edg­ing a cut at an in­nocu­ous de­liv­ery be­hind and De­von Thomas fol­lowed in the sixth over to the same bowler, miss­ing a sweep and be­ing ad­judged lbw for one at 19 for four.

More tragedy en­sued when Shim­ron Het­my­er was run out for 14 in the eighth over, fail­ing to beat Kane Williamson’s di­rect throw from short cov­er at the non-strik­er’s end, and Ja­son Hold­er’s (11) night­mare form con­tin­ued when he chipped a sim­ple catch to mid on in the 10th over.

Pow­ell and Ro­mario Shep­herd (18) added 35 for the sev­enth be­fore Mc­Coy and Hay­den Walsh Jr (10 not out) put on 38 for the last wick­et, both stands prov­ing ir­rel­e­vant to the out­come.

Scores:

NEW ZEALAND 215 for five off 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 76, Daryl Mitchell 48, De­von Con­way 42; Obed Mc­Coy 3-40)

WEST IN­DIES 125 for nine off 20 overs (Obed Mc­Coy 23 not out, Rov­man Pow­ell 21; Michael Bracewell 3-15, Mitchell Sant­ner 3-15)

Re­sult: New Zealand won by 90 runs

