West Indies fold for third whitewash in a row

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC):

WEST INDIES failed to rekindle the mettle of the first two games and crumbled to a timid defeat in the final One-Day International (ODI) against India here Wednesday, suffering their third consecutive ODI whitewash and fourth in six series this year.

In pursuit of a revised target of 257 off 35 overs after rain abruptly ended India’s innings at 225 for three off 36 overs, West Indies produced a shambolic run chase and were all out for a meagre 137 off 26 overs, to lose by 119 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.

Captain Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King both struck 42 while opener Shai Hope got a start with 22 but leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4-17) scythed through the hosts’ innings with support from seamers Mohammed Siraj (2-14) and Shardul Thakur (2-17).

Man-of-the-Match Shubman Gill had earlier found himself stranded agonisingly short of his maiden ODI hundred in his sixth appearance when the last of two showers abruptly ended the India innings.

