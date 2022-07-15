West Coast man charged with sex-related offences and abduction of seven-year-old

Entornointeligente.com /

A West Coast man has been denied bail at the Magistrateâs court following two sex related charges and an abduction charge preferred against him by the police.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Pearl Williams today, July 14, 2022, where the charges were read to him. He was not required to enter a plea as the matter is an indictable offense and is expected to be tried at the High court before a Judge and jury.

The 49-year-old man is accused of committing sexual acts against a minor aged 7-years.

At the court hearing, Police prosecutor, Sergeant David Andrew Jr. objected to bail pursuant to section 7 (2)(e) of the bail act.

He stated that it is not in the public’s interest for the accused to be released and the police fears that if granted bail, the defendant may abscond justice.

Sergeant Andrew told the court that on the heels of the police investigation, the accused fled his community and evaded police. He said when apprehended, the accused was found with $3,700.00 in his possession which the police believe would have been used to flee the jurisdiction.

Another of the prosecutor’s grounds for objection to bail was that the accused may interfere with witnesses, as according to police, the defendant made attempts to contact the mother of the victim relative to financial payment in regard to the incident.

Sergeant further told the court that the defendant lives in close proximity to the victim and the two are related.

«In recent times we have seen an upsurge in sexual cases and the public is concerned. At this moment it is not in the public’s interest to grant bail to this defendant,» the police prosecutor posited.

In his plea to the court for bail, the accused denied the allegations put forward by the police as he stated that the cash which was found in his possession was for work purposes since he claimed to be a contractor.

He further denied claims of him contacting the mother of the victim and offering her money to not pursue the matter.

The accused said he is financially responsible for his two minor children who are in his care hence, they will be impacted by his absence.

Despite his passionate plea to the court, he was unable to sway Magistrate Williams and bail was denied.

She said the court found that no appropriate circumstance exists as to why bail should be granted to the him and agreed with the prosecution that it would not be in the public’s interest to grant bail to the accused man.

He was remanded into custody at the Dominica State Prison and the matter was adjourned to November 24, 2022, for Preliminary Inquiry.

In keeping with the section 38 of Dominicaâs Sexual Offences Act of 1998, DNO is not at liberty to disclose the name of the accused unless he is convicted at the High Court of Justice for the alleged offense.

