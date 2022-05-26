West abuses democracy to achieve its interests

Entornointeligente.com /

Photo taken on Oct 28, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, DC, the United States. [Photo/Xinhua] The Western world often claims to attribute its successful development to democracy and democratic institutions.

The United States, the United Kingdom and European countries promoted the notion that democracy gave birth to open society and equal opportunity, and liberty helped to grow the economy. And they are keen to spread it across the world as a successful model of government.

However, it is not true. Western development cannot be credited to democracy or liberty. In reality, the West developed on the back of exploitation and looting of resources of weak nations. Western nations colonized countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa and plundered their resources. They made them slaves and played havoc with their lives and resources.

The US turned Native Americans into third-rate citizens. The aboriginals of Australia are another story to explore. Europeans invaded the land of aboriginals and turned them into slaves or killed them ruthlessly. So Western claims of democracy do not hold water in the face of facts.

In reality, democracy is only an eyewash. It is a tool to extract economic benefits and control nations. After World War II, the West changed tactics and moved from occupying countries to controlling them through institutions. Western countries introduced a new model of democracy－warlord democracy based on the principles of warlord capitalism.

Economic and financial systems were identified as new tools to control countries. Global institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank were established, and a system was devised in such a manner that real power remains in their hands.

The US, the UK and the European Union occupied the driver’s seat to steer the system. The US has veto power in the IMF and World Bank.

Simultaneously, the West also created a number of nongovernmental and governmental institutions. These were entrusted with the task of creating favorable ground for the Western countries by using the slogans of democracy, development, freedom of speech and human rights.

For example, in 1983, the US created the National Endowment for Democracy to promote Western-style democracy. But Earth is home to multiple civilizations, cultures and societies, and one-sided ideology cannot address the problems and issues of the whole world. But the West started to promote its own brand of democracy.

The West also created a number of other organizations like the United States Agency for International Development and the Foreign, Commonwealth &Development Office of the UK.These institutions are tasked with forwarding their agenda in the name of development and democracy.

Moreover, the media have been exploited as a leading instrument to secure Western interests, even though the West has declared its media outlets are independent.

The West has also attacked many countries in the name of democracy, such as Libya and Iraq. It has also imposed economic sanctions on a number of countries in the name of democracy.

Thus, it can be concluded that Western countries like the US have abused democracy, human rights and freedom of speech to achieve their interests and colonize countries in a new way.

If they really care about democracy, they must recognize diversity of values, beliefs and models of democracy. Furthermore, they should say goodbye to warlord democracy and work on people’s democracy.

To show their commitment to people’s democracy; they will have to share their prosperity with poor countries to achieve the goal of «no one left behind».

The author is CEO of Pakistan’s Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization Research and Development.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com