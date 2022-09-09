Were you among those who met Prince Charles (now King) here?

The new British monarch, King Charles III visited T&T twice, once in 2000 and once in 2008.
Then holding the title of The Prince of Wales, he met with President Arthur N.R Robinson and visited the BP Renegades panyard, the CREDO Centre, the Beetham Child Development Centre, SERVOL and the Tobago House of Assembly.
This photo was taken at the Beetham Child Development Centre, as he sat among the children interacting with them.
Some 22 years later, the children in this photo would be around the ages of 26-28.
Are you one of the children in this photo? If so, email us at let[email protected]
