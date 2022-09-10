Were you among those who met Prince Charles (now King) here?

Entornointeligente.com /

The new British monarch, King Charles III vis­it­ed T&T twice, once in 2000 and once in 2008.

Then hold­ing the ti­tle of The Prince of Wales, he met with Pres­i­dent Arthur N.R Robin­son and vis­it­ed the BP Rene­gades pa­n­yard, the CRE­DO Cen­tre, the Beetham Child De­vel­op­ment Cen­tre, SER­VOL and the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly.

This pho­to was tak­en at the Beetham Child De­vel­op­ment Cen­tre, as he sat among the chil­dren in­ter­act­ing with them.

Some 22 years lat­er, the chil­dren in this pho­to would be around the ages of 26-28.

Are you one of the chil­dren in this pho­to? If so, email us at let­[email protected]

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com