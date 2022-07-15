Weather Update: Valid from: 6:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Meteorological Service is reporting that a high-pressure system is expected to result in breezy conditions and a gradual reduction in moisture levels across the area as the day progresses. Meanwhile, a westward moving tropical wave is expected to result in an increase in shower activity mainly across the southern portion of the region during today.

A second tropical wave located in the tropical Atlantic is also approaching the region and is expected by tomorrow into Sunday.

Dust haze in varying concentrations will continue to be evident over the area throughout the weekend. People with respiratory sensitivities should take precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking near 8.0ft in eastern coastal waters. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

