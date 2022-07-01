1 julio, 2022
Mundo

Weather officials have placed Dominica on a Yellow Alert as severe weather could be possible

1 min ago
Weather officials have placed Dominica on a Yellow Alert as severe weather could be possible later today as the country is being affected by a Tropical Wave. This was announced by the Senior Met Officer, Marshall Alexander, who then stated that both Guadeloupe and Martinique have been placed on Yellow Alert as well.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN010722WEATHEROUTLOOK001.mp3 He stated that this wave has a low chance of development, however, rainfall projection is about 1-3 inches for Dominica with possible thunderstorms, gusty winds and rough seas up to 10-12 ft can be expected.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN010722WEATHEROUTLOOK002.mp3 Senior Met Officer, Marshall Alexander

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

