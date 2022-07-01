Entornointeligente.com /

Weather officials have placed Dominica on a Yellow Alert as severe weather could be possible later today as the country is being affected by a Tropical Wave. This was announced by the Senior Met Officer, Marshall Alexander, who then stated that both Guadeloupe and Martinique have been placed on Yellow Alert as well.

He stated that this wave has a low chance of development, however, rainfall projection is about 1-3 inches for Dominica with possible thunderstorms, gusty winds and rough seas up to 10-12 ft can be expected.

Senior Met Officer, Marshall Alexander

