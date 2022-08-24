Weather Forecast – Wednesday 24 August 2022 

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: to­day un­til mid­night …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

Weath­er con­di­tions will be part­ly cloudy, be­com­ing cloudy at times with light to mod­er­ate show­ers and a medi­um (40%) chance of iso­lat­ed day­time thun­der­storms. Set­tled con­di­tions are ex­pect­ed dur­ing the evening and ear­ly night­time. A grad­ual in­crease in cloudi­ness is ex­pect­ed near mid­night with pe­ri­ods of rain in some ar­eas. Gusty winds, street flood­ing and ag­i­tat­ed seas can be ex­pect­ed in ar­eas un­der heavy show­ers/thun­der­storms.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be fair to part­ly cloudy and breezy at times with the iso­lat­ed show­er.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 30.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 30.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight, oc­ca­sion­al­ly Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Smooth, less than 0.5 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Tues­day 23 Au­gust 2022 = 19.9 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 163.8 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Tues­day 23 Au­gust 2022 = 10.9 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 303.8 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 05:56 AM

Sun­set: 06:20 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 01:45 AM 03:18 PM

LOW 08:42 AM 08:30 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 01:40 AM 02:58 PM

LOW 08:35 AM 08:07 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

