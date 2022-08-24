Weather Forecast – Wednesday 24 August 2022 

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period: today until midnight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
Weather conditions will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with light to moderate showers and a medium (40%) chance of isolated daytime thunderstorms. Settled conditions are expected during the evening and early nighttime. A gradual increase in cloudiness is expected near midnight with periods of rain in some areas. Gusty winds, street flooding and agitated seas can be expected in areas under heavy showers/thunderstorms.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be fair to partly cloudy and breezy at times with the isolated shower.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 30.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 30.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight, occasionally Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Smooth, less than 0.5 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Tuesday 23 August 2022 = 19.9 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 163.8 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Tuesday 23 August 2022 = 10.9 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 303.8 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 05:56 AM
Sunset: 06:20 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 01:45 AM 03:18 PM
LOW 08:42 AM 08:30 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 01:40 AM 02:58 PM
LOW 08:35 AM 08:07 PM
