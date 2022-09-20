Weather Forecast – Tuesday 20 September 2022 

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: to­day un­til mid­night…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

Ex­pect part­ly cloudy con­di­tions with oc­ca­sion­al light to mod­er­ate show­ers. There is the medi­um to high chance (60-70%) of scat­tered heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms. Con­di­tions are ex­pect­ed to per­sist in­ter­mit­tent­ly overnight. Gusty winds and street flood­ing are like­ly near heavy down­pours.

THE LEE­WARD IS­LANDS

Weath­er con­di­tions will be most­ly fair and hazy, de­spite one or two iso­lat­ed show­ers.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 26.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Slight to Mod­er­ate

WAVES

1.0 to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

0.1 to 0.5 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Mon­day 19 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = 2.6 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 166.6 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Mon­day 19 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = NIL

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 92.3 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:55 AM

Sun­set: 6:03 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH NIL 01:51 PM

LOW 06:40 AM 06:23 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH NIL 01:52 PM

LOW 07:02 AM 06:51 PM

