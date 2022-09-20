Weather Forecast – Tuesday 20 September 2022 

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period: today until midnight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
Expect partly cloudy conditions with occasional light to moderate showers. There is the medium to high chance (60-70%) of scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to persist intermittently overnight. Gusty winds and street flooding are likely near heavy downpours.
THE LEEWARD ISLANDS
Weather conditions will be mostly fair and hazy, despite one or two isolated showers.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 26.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Slight to Moderate
WAVES
1.0 to 1.5 m in open waters;
0.1 to 0.5 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Monday 19 September 2022 = 2.6 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 166.6 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Monday 19 September 2022 = NIL
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 92.3 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:55 AM
Sunset: 6:03 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH NIL 01:51 PM
LOW 06:40 AM 06:23 PM
Scarborough
HIGH NIL 01:52 PM
LOW 07:02 AM 06:51 PM
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian