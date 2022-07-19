Weather Forecast – Tuesday 19 July 2022

…for Today until Midnight
The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period: today until midnight …
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Today’s sunshine will likely be interrupted by a few partly cloudy/cloudy intervals with showers, especially during the morning and early afternoon. There also is a medium (60%) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with showers over few areas. The threat of street flooding and gusty winds will be present.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be partly cloudy at times, with showers over a few areas.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.3ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 30.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.7ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m, and choppy near showers, in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Monday 18 July 2022 = 1.2 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 228.7 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Monday 18 July 2022 = 0.7 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 105.6 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:52 AM
Sunset: 6:32 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 08:22 AM 09:01 PM
LOW 02:16 AM 02:30 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 08:15 AM 08:54 PM
LOW 02:09 AM 02:26 PM
