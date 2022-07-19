Weather Forecast – Tuesday 19 July 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

…for To­day un­til Mid­night

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: to­day un­til mid­night …

TRINIDAD AND TO­BA­GO

To­day’s sun­shine will like­ly be in­ter­rupt­ed by a few part­ly cloudy/cloudy in­ter­vals with show­ers, es­pe­cial­ly dur­ing the morn­ing and ear­ly af­ter­noon. There al­so is a medi­um (60%) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty.

Tonight will be part­ly cloudy with show­ers over few ar­eas. The threat of street flood­ing and gusty winds will be present.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be part­ly cloudy at times, with show­ers over a few ar­eas.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.3ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 30.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.7ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m, and chop­py near show­ers, in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Mon­day 18 Ju­ly 2022 = 1.2 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 228.7 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Mon­day 18 Ju­ly 2022 = 0.7 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 105.6 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:52 AM

Sun­set: 6:32 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 08:22 AM 09:01 PM

LOW 02:16 AM 02:30 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 08:15 AM 08:54 PM

LOW 02:09 AM 02:26 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

