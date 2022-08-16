Weather Forecast – Tuesday 16 August 2022 

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period today until midnight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Mostly hot, sunny and hazy conditions today, despite one or two brief showers. There is the low chance (30%) of isolated afternoon heavy showers/thunderstorms favouring the western half of Trinidad. Gusty winds and street flooding are possible near heavy downpours.
Mostly fair night despite the odd shower.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 25.2ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 26.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: 1.0 m to 1.5 m in open waters; 0.1 m to 0.5 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Monday 15 August 2022 = 1.5 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 106.4 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Monday 15 August 2022 = 2.9 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 148.2 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:24 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 07:03 AM 07:27 PM
LOW 12:54 AM 01:02 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 06:50 AM 07:09 PM
LOW 12:37 AM 01:02 PM
