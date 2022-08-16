Weather Forecast – Tuesday 16 August 2022 

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od to­day un­til mid­night…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Most­ly hot, sun­ny and hazy con­di­tions to­day, de­spite one or two brief show­ers. There is the low chance (30%) of iso­lat­ed af­ter­noon heavy show­ers/thun­der­storms favour­ing the west­ern half of Trinidad. Gusty winds and street flood­ing are pos­si­ble near heavy down­pours.

Most­ly fair night de­spite the odd show­er.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.2ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 26.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: 1.0 m to 1.5 m in open wa­ters; 0.1 m to 0.5 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Mon­day 15 Au­gust 2022 = 1.5 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 106.4 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Mon­day 15 Au­gust 2022 = 2.9 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 148.2 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:56 AM

Sun­set: 6:24 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 07:03 AM 07:27 PM

LOW 12:54 AM 01:02 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 06:50 AM 07:09 PM

LOW 12:37 AM 01:02 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

