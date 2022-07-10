Weather Forecast: Tonight into Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS)

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW:

TRINIDAD & TO­BA­GO and the SOUTH­ERN WIND­WARD IS­LANDS:

Tonight: Part­ly cloudy and hazy con­di­tions with the odd overnight show­er.

To­mor­row: Hazy and breezy day de­spite a few brisk light to mod­er­ate show­ers. Part­ly cloudy night with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers and the odd heavy show­er. Show­ers may be ac­com­pa­nied by gusts at times.

There is a sig­nif­i­cant con­cen­tra­tion of Sa­ha­ran Dust over the area. Per­sons sen­si­tive to this change in air qual­i­ty should take the nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions.

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 25°C Crown Point 26°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 31°C 31°C

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com