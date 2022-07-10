Weather Forecast: Tonight into Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS)
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW:
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO and the SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS:
Tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy conditions with the odd overnight shower.
Tomorrow: Hazy and breezy day despite a few brisk light to moderate showers. Partly cloudy night with occasional showers and the odd heavy shower. Showers may be accompanied by gusts at times.
There is a significant concentration of Saharan Dust over the area. Persons sensitive to this change in air quality should take the necessary precautions.
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 25°C Crown Point 26°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 31°C 31°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian