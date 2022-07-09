Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE SOUTH­ERN WIND­WARD IS­LANDS:

Tonight: Part­ly cloudy pe­ri­ods with show­ers over some ar­eas will in­ter­rupt set­tled con­di­tions. There is a 40- 60% (medi­um) chance of heavy show­ers or iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty, main­ly af­ter mid­night.

To­mor­row : Part­ly cloudy/ cloudy with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers in some ar­eas, be­com­ing most­ly hazy and breezy as the af­ter­noon pro­gress­es de­spite few brief show­ers. There is a 40-60% (medi­um) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty main­ly dur­ing the morn­ing. Night will be most­ly hazy with a light breeze and brisk show­er.

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture: Pi­ar­co 23°C Crown Point 24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture: Pi­ar­co 30°C Crown Point 30°C

