Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS:
Tonight: Partly cloudy periods with showers over some areas will interrupt settled conditions. There is a 40- 60% (medium) chance of heavy showers or isolated thunderstorm activity, mainly after midnight.
Tomorrow : Partly cloudy/ cloudy with occasional showers in some areas, becoming mostly hazy and breezy as the afternoon progresses despite few brief showers. There is a 40-60% (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity mainly during the morning. Night will be mostly hazy with a light breeze and brisk shower.
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature: Piarco 23°C Crown Point 24°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature: Piarco 30°C Crown Point 30°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian